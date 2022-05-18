Strong to severe storms possible Friday P.M.

WEST MICHIGAN - All of Lower Michigan remains in a SLIGHT RISK for strong to severe storms Friday afternoon and evening. See image attached to this story (yellow outlined area). It's possible this may be upgraded to an ENHANCED RISK as we draw closer to the event. Hail and wind are the primary threats. We could see hail between one inch and 1.25" with this system and/or up to 60 mph wind gusts. See image below.

Winds will also increase through the day from the southwest at 10 to 20 perhaps 15 to 25 mph (with higher gusts) and help drive our temperatures into the low/mid 80s under partly sunny skies. See our forecast wind speeds Friday afternoon at 3 P.M. below.

We expect a cold front to blast through the state in the late afternoon/early evening on Friday. This should generate a line of strong, possibly severe storms at that time with up to one inch hail and up to 60 mph winds being the biggest threat. Take a look at our forecast model (below) Friday morning at 6 A.M. with all of the storms well off to our north/west.

By Friday around the dinner hour, a low pressure system and cold front will be tracking through the state. While our forecast model is not outputting much precipitation below, we expect a line of strong, possibly severe storms as the front comes through. See image below.

While we'll already have a good wind field in place, any sunshine will help to add energy to the atmosphere to help fuel these storms. Meteorologists call this CAPE, or convective available potential energy. These storms feed off this. Behind this system for Saturday and beyond, temperatures will cool down into the 60s!

