ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Strong to severe storms possible Friday P.M.

By Kevin Craig
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2CRJ_0fi5Xin500

WEST MICHIGAN - All of Lower Michigan remains in a SLIGHT RISK for strong to severe storms Friday afternoon and evening. See image attached to this story (yellow outlined area). It's possible this may be upgraded to an ENHANCED RISK as we draw closer to the event. Hail and wind are the primary threats. We could see hail between one inch and 1.25" with this system and/or up to 60 mph wind gusts. See image below.

FOX 17

Winds will also increase through the day from the southwest at 10 to 20 perhaps 15 to 25 mph (with higher gusts) and help drive our temperatures into the low/mid 80s under partly sunny skies. See our forecast wind speeds Friday afternoon at 3 P.M. below.

FOX 17

We expect a cold front to blast through the state in the late afternoon/early evening on Friday. This should generate a line of strong, possibly severe storms at that time with up to one inch hail and up to 60 mph winds being the biggest threat. Take a look at our forecast model (below) Friday morning at 6 A.M. with all of the storms well off to our north/west.

FOX 17

By Friday around the dinner hour, a low pressure system and cold front will be tracking through the state. While our forecast model is not outputting much precipitation below, we expect a line of strong, possibly severe storms as the front comes through. See image below.

FOX 17

While we'll already have a good wind field in place, any sunshine will help to add energy to the atmosphere to help fuel these storms. Meteorologists call this CAPE, or convective available potential energy. These storms feed off this. Behind this system for Saturday and beyond, temperatures will cool down into the 60s!

Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
CBS Detroit

Experts Warn People About Dangers Of Going Into Lake Michigan Right Now

The weather is beautiful, but experts are warning people about going into Lake Michigan right now. Between the cold-water temperatures and variable current patterns, people should definitely use caution, especially since it’s too early for lifeguards, flag warnings, and the Michigan DNR’s new ticketing system. Lake Michigan might look inviting, especially when temperatures hit 70 and 80 degrees, but the water itself is still very cold and can cause hypothermia, according to Jamie Racklyeft with the Great Lakes Water Safety Consortium. “So, a lot of people would head to the beach enjoying the warm air and then jump in the water and it’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speeds#West Michigan
abc12.com

Wildlife returning to scene of Northern Michigan forest fire

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Anyone driving around the scene of the 2,500-acre Blue Lakes Fire in Northern Michigan is asked to watch for increased movement of wildlife. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says elk, deer, porcupines, turkeys and a scarlet tanager that fled the flames in Montmorency and Cheboygan counties late last week are returning to their habitat.
CHEBOYGAN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
95.3 WBCKFM

Will Roundabouts Be Michigan’s New Normal?

It is no secret that Michigan has mixed reviews when it comes to our road systems. Within recent months, to help maintain the flow of traffic, construction updates, and minimize accidents cities like Paw Paw and Allegan have begun adopting roundabouts. Now, while many people consider this yielding right of way to be more dangerous, it actually keeps the flow of traffic moving at a more steady and safer pace. With more cities adding this traffic control system, which Southwest Michigan areas does everyone think is next?
MICHIGAN STATE
Lincoln Report

The 3 Best Beaches in Michigan

Michigan is a state that is rich in beautiful beaches. The Great Lakes provide a stunning backdrop for Michigan's 3,200 miles of coastline. With so many options, it can be difficult to decide which beach to visit.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

UPDATE: Northern MI Forest Fire Spreads, Cause Determined

State and local firefighters from across Northern Michigan spent the weekend battling an immense forest fire in Montmorency County. The Blue Lakes Fire was reported around 12:40 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, northwest of Atlanta, MI near the Pigeon River Country State Forest, home to a thousand of Michigan’s elk.
ATLANTA, MI
WILX-TV

Warnings issued after tragedy in Lake Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re planning on taking a dip in Lake Michigan, there are a few things you should know before you jump in. Experts say even when it’s 70 to 80 degrees outside, the water itself can still be very cold and cause hypothermia. Changing...
ACCIDENTS
9&10 News

UPDATE: 2,500 Acre Blue Lakes Fire Now 98% Contained

A wildfire near Blue Lakes Road in Cheboygan and Montmorency Counties is now 98% contained, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Fire crews are at the scene and are working to connect remaining gaps in the containment line. The final estimate of the fire’s size is about 2,516 acres.
CHEBOYGAN, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy