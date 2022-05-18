ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals Melendez makes history, hits first major league HR

By Juan Cisneros
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In Game 2 of a double-header against the Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez made his mark on the big leagues with his first home run of his MLB career.

A few weeks after being called up from the Omaha Storm Chasers due to an injury to catcher Cam Gallagher, Melendez found himself at the plate against Tanner Banks in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Melendez, who led the minor leagues with 41 homeruns in 2021, met Banks’ slider and gave the Royals a 2-0 lead with his solo trot around the bases .

“I feel amazing. I feel like a million bucks. I’m super happy. Glad we got the win,” Melendez said .

The homerun proved to be the difference maker as the Royals held on to win the night cap 2-1.

On the defensive end, Melendez collaborated with outfielder Andrew Benintendi in the top of the eighth inning to tag the White Sox’s Josh Harrison out at home.

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MAY 17: MJ Melendez #1 of the Kansas City Royals crosses home plate after hitting his first Major League home run during the 6th inning of game two of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on May 17, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MAY 17: MJ Melendez #1 of the Kansas City Royals is congratulated by Nicky Lopez #8 after hitting his first Major League home run during the 6th inning of game two of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on May 17, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MAY 17: MJ Melendez #1 of the Kansas City Royals is congratulated by Bobby Witt Jr. #7 and teammates in the dugout after hitting his first Major League home run during the 6th inning of game two of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on May 17, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MAY 17: MJ Melendez #1 of the Kansas City Royals is doused with water by Whit Merrifield #15 and Nicky Lopez #8 after the Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox 2-1 to win game two of a doubleheader at Kauffman Stadium on May 17, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MAY 17: MJ Melendez #1 of the Kansas City Royals waves to the crowd after the Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox 2-1 to win game two of a doubleheader at Kauffman Stadium on May 17, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MAY 17: MJ Melendez #1 of the Kansas City Royals is doused with water by Whit Merrifield #15 and Nicky Lopez #8 after the Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox 2-1 to win game two of a doubleheader at Kauffman Stadium on May 17, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MAY 17: MJ Melendez #1 of the Kansas City Royals is congratulated by Manager Mike Matheny #22 after the Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox 2-1 to win game two of a doubleheader at Kauffman Stadium on May 17, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Melendez became the first Royals catcher to start both games in a double-header since Henry Mercedes did it on Aug. 21, 1995.

The 23-year-old will likely see more appearances behind home plate after Salvador Perez was placed on the 10-Day Injured List with a thumb sprain.

The Royals and White Sox continue their five-game series Wednesday night. Chicago currently leads 2-1.

