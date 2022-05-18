The Ever-Growing Bella Asian Food Dishes Up Laotian Staples
2 days ago
In 1983, at the age of 5, Vail Rajamountry escaped war-torn Laos by crossing the Mekong River into Thailand. Three years later, he came to the United States as a refugee. And in 2018, as an American citizen, Rajamountry returned to his native country to marry Malaythong Vongdala, whom he had...
Kittie’s Cakes’ two locations are now under new ownership. The new operators, Steve and Diane Herman, made the announcement this week on Facebook: “We are so excited to announce that we are the proud new owners of Kittie’s Cakes in Bexley and German Village! We are looking forward to our continued partnership with the residents and visitors of these fantastic communities. Stop by and say hello to us and our wonderful team of bakers and baristas!” Known for its cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, biscuits and Stumptown Coffee, Kittie’s was founded in 2011 by Kelly and Mollie Fankhauser, who opened the bakery at 495 S. Third St in German Village. The pair then sold the business, which had added a Bexley shop by then, to Angela Petro’s catering business, Together & Co.
Han Ma Oom's new owners look to expand the Korean market to sell prepared foods and eventually sell alcoholic beverages, such as bottled soju and makgeolli. Business owners Sujin Park and her husband, Wonju La, are getting used to their new routines: stocking the shelves and ringing up customers at Han Ma Oom (764 Bethel Road), the small Korean grocery store they acquired in March. The couple previously ran the popular Old North eatery Japanese Oriental Restaurant, which was open for more than 40 years before it closed abruptly at the end of 2021 following a lease dispute. The restaurant’s location is being eyed for redevelopment.
Soon enough, New Albany will have an Aladdin’s Eatery location to call its own. The popular Middle Eastern eatery announced yesterday that its newest storefront–located at 6284 Dublin Granville Rd.–will be holding an official grand opening on May 27. “We are so excited to meet you, New...
For the first time in two years, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Strawberry Jam is back. Now in its fifth year, the iconic Columbus ice cream brand will be launching its annual summer festival, dedicated to strawberry season and all things strawberry, next weekend. As it has been in the...
Yohan pizza has been serving pies to the Westerville community since the 1990s, but the eatery plans to close its doors for good by the end of the month. According to owner John Wilhelm, Yohan Pizza, which is located at 515 Lazelle Rd. in Westerville, will shutter after service on May 28, and will be replaced by an Ange’s Pizza.
Al’s Delicious Popcorn is the official gourmet popcorn of the Cincinnati Reds. The popper also provides popcorn for Hampton Inn and Suites, Land-Grant Brewing Company and American Nut Company. And Al’s Delicious Popcorn has been a bona fide local Columbus, Ohio institution since 1985. The operation boasts more...
My mom’s retirement plans are elaborate, and they involve banh mi. In her later years, she intends to open a banh mi cart near a college campus, where she will serve exactly three sandwiches and glasses of very strong, very sweet ca phe da (Vietnamese iced coffee). This is a plan I’ll definitely be investing in.
The area’s newest culinary experience is officially opening its “doors” on June 14 at the Food Truck Depot in Delaware. It’s “The Swimming Hen,” a new mobile food happening owned by three brothers and featuring the cuisine of chef Jason Compton. According to the company website, Compton “…attended public school in both Westerville and Worthington, and then followed his passions to Scottsdale, Arizona where he graduated with a degree in Culinary Arts and Business Management from Le Cordon Bleu in Scottsdale. Following graduation, Jason returned to Columbus where he began his culinary journey.”
Strawberry cake isn’t novel, but when it’s done well, this simple confection can be extraordinary. A Bethel Road staple has been proving this point since 1994, satisfying legions of loyal customers with the bakery’s ethereal “Asian soft crust” layer cake filled with the lightest of icings, featuring non-dairy whipped cream, and plenty of fresh strawberries. Where to find it: Golden Delight Bakery, 1516 Bethel Road.
A Columbus bagel eatery has called it quits, at least for the time being. Earlier this year, Nate’s Steamed Bagels announced that the concept would close indefinitely, and its website has been taken down as well. It’s unclear exactly what prompted the closure. While Nate’s Steamed Bagels didn’t...
I could spend all my money on Bethel Road. I’ve been going to the area since I was a kid, when CAM international market was over there. In college, I worked at Buckeye Pho as a server. The pho dac biet, which is the combination pho, is always a good choice.
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — The baby formula shortage is causing parents around the country to scramble, but an alternative option is available for central Ohio families. Nature’s One manufactures entirely organic baby formula in Heath, with its headquarters located in Lewis Center. All of the company’s products — from formula to diapers– are sold at […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Reports of Hammerhead Flatworms have been spotted across Central Ohio. These terrestrial flatworms are noteworthy due to their snake-like body and head shaped like a hammerhead shark. These critters prefer hot, humid environments in greenhouses or mixed in with some of your landscaping, especially after soaking rainfall.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Anita Taylor's grandson hasn't been able to have the baby formula he uses. "He's been scratching because his face was all broken out,' she said. The 3-month-old is typically on Enfamil, but because of a nationwide shortage, Taylor's daughter hasn't been desperate to feed her child.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a new recreation destination for Franklin County and beyond. The new Quarry Trails Metro Park in Columbus is part of the effort to have a metro park within five miles of every Franklin County resident. "Since the middle 1800s, this has been an active...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Amazon is set to begin construction on two new data center campuses in Hilliard by the fall. David Meadows, the city’s economic development director, told Columbus Business First the tech giant plans to begin construction on a new campus on 151 acres around 4120 Scioto Darby Road, near I-270, […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Raising Cane’s expects to open as many as five more Central Ohio restaurants in the coming year. “Columbus has been a great central hub for us,” co-CEO A.J. Kumaran said. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based chicken finger chain has 16 locations in the market already. One of the new units […]
Summer is fun, but it can also be scorchingly hot. If you have time for a day trip, Ohio has plenty of waterparks that you can check out. But if you’re looking for a quicker trip, there are some awesome splash pads located all over Central Ohio that are free and open to the public.
