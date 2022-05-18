The Ever-Growing Bella Asian Food Dishes Up Laotian Staples

Kittie’s Cakes’ two locations are now under new ownership. The new operators, Steve and Diane Herman, made the announcement this week on Facebook: “We are so excited to announce that we are the proud new owners of Kittie’s Cakes in Bexley and German Village! We are looking forward to our continued partnership with the residents and visitors of these fantastic communities. Stop by and say hello to us and our wonderful team of bakers and baristas!” Known for its cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, biscuits and Stumptown Coffee, Kittie’s was founded in 2011 by Kelly and Mollie Fankhauser, who opened the bakery at 495 S. Third St in German Village. The pair then sold the business, which had added a Bexley shop by then, to Angela Petro’s catering business, Together & Co.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO