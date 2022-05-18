Rose Valley -- Esther M. Hopewell, 91, of Rose Valley passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the Williamsport Home. She was preceded in death by her husband, LaMar Hopewell in 1998.

Born December 25, 1930 in Williamsport she was a daughter of the late Joel and Martha (Mantz) Benjamin.

Esther was a member of South Williamsport United Methodist Church. She often could be found helping her husband with his business, LaMar Hopewell Hauling but spent the majority of her time turning a house into a home for her family.

Esther and LaMar lived the lyrics of A Bushel and a Peck, as they met at Rose Valley Apple Farm hauling and sorting apples and together continued on to share 50 years of love. Esther’s favorite pastimes were crocheting, quilting, tying knot blankets, and making comforters. She enjoyed collecting wolves, taking walks and baking, especially snacks for her morning coffee group of friends. Above all else, she loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughters, Nancy Heilman (Peter) of Williamsport, Judy Hauser (Raymond), Susan Seitzinger, and Annette Easton (Max, Jr.) all of Montoursville; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; a sister, Paulette Neidigh; and many loved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter Marlene Joye Hopewell, a sister, Joye Hampton, a son in law Kent Seitzinger, a great grandson Dewey Hauser, and a great niece, Kylee Case.

A funeral service to honor Esther’s life will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Trout Run Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Esther’s name may be made to National MS Society, PO Box #91891, Washington, D.C. 20090 or the American Cancer Society PO BOX 862 Carnegie, PA 15106.

Online condolences may be made on Esther’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

