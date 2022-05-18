ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Get out of the office and cowork at Brandon Park for a day!

By NCPA Staff
 2 days ago
Finding shade under a tree near the Brandon Park Bandshell

Williamsport, Pa. — The Covation Center, a business coaching and coworking space in downtown Williamsport, is giving businesses the opportunity to get out of their offices and into the outdoors during "CoWorking in the Park."

Take a day away from the office and head to Brandon Park any time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, May 27 to join. Free Wi-Fi and a series of free workshops will be available throughout the day.

“Getting out of the office, or the home office, can serve as the energy you need to get new ideas, solve old problems, or just become more energized,” explains Dr. Steve Brady, executive director of the Covation Center. “What better way to do that than working outdoors, with others also working, and sharing ideas!”

Most indoor workers rarely or never have the opportunity to work outside, but this day in the park will provide a quiet space in nature with internet service for productivity.

In addition to coworking, the Covation Center will host free workshops for small business owners and managers covering the following topics:

  • Business Strategy: Finding your vision and mission
  • Understanding your business financial statements
  • Business Mindset: How to create a quarterly plan that you won't ignore
  • Marketing

The Center will also have opportunities for free one-on-one business coaching.

Food will be available to purchase from local vendors such as Real Taste and Mads Grill, and Alabaster Coffee is supplying complimentary coffee.

Businesses and individuals can register for "Coworking in the Park" by clicking here.

