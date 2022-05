KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Algoma woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for the drowning death of her daughter in a bathtub. Cheyanne Wierichs, 24, was convicted of Neglecting a Child (Consequence is Death). She was found guilty after entering a “no contest plea.” Charges related to meth possession and drug paraphernalia were dismissed but read in.

