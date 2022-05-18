Calling All Beer Lovers: Join Network Under 40 For a Tap Tasting Experience

One Side is an artist from Atlanta, Georgia. His music is all about bridging the gaps between the punch of hip-hop/pop and the melodies of the modern scene, making for a catchy, yet direct and edgy sound. He has actually grabbed the attention of many top labels in the industry, and there is a lot of interest in his music right now. He has a lot of hype behind his name, and it’s incredible if you think that he has not even released a whole catalog of music like other artists have done! With just a few singles to his name, he is already becoming one of the heavy hitters of the Atlanta Music scene, and many industry insiders and other known artists are taking notice!

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO