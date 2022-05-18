Marine Vets return to high school

Fayette Senior Service’s, Inc. (FSS), a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, recently celebrated one of their members 103rd birthday this May! Many of the groups and members at FSS gathered together to spread joy and love for a monumental birthday celebration. Mrs. Eliza Spicer was born in 1919 in a small South Carolina town. She takes pride in telling people her hometown is just 52 miles above Savannah and 74 miles below Charleston, creating the perfect opportunity for a quick visit to either of these charming towns! She was raised by her father Samuell and mother Sallie on a vegetable farm with her two sisters.

FAYETTEVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO