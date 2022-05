LAPLACE — Ascension of Our Lord star students Daniyah Winding and Drew Arceneaux stand out in their academic success, school spirit, and ability to dream big. Drew, AOL’s fifth grade Student of the Year, proves that the brainiest students can double as talented athletes. He’s played baseball and soccer for several years through LARAYO, and he joined the Crusaders sports teams this year as the school reintroduced athletics for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LAPLACE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO