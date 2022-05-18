ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Yard Act announce their biggest headline show to date and share ‘100% Endurance’ video

By Sam Moore
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYard Act have announced their biggest headline show to date and shared the new video for their track ‘100% Endurance’ – you can watch the clip below. The song is taken from the Leeds four-piece’s debut album ‘The Overload’, which arrived back in...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Milton Keynes and Doncaster among eight new cities to mark Queen’s platinum jubilee

A record-breaking eight places across the UK and beyond have been awarded city status to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.The new cities that triumphed in a competition to receive civic honours range from Colchester, Britain’s first recorded settlement, to Milton Keynes, a town formally established in 1967.This year was the first occasion it was open to applications from the Crown Dependencies and British Overseas Territories, with Stanley on the Falkland Islands and Douglas on the Isle of Man among the winners.The remaining newly named cities are Doncaster in England, Dunfermline in Scotland, Wrexham in Wales and Bangor in Northern...
U.K.
NME

Orlando Weeks announces UK headline ‘Hop Up’ tour and teases new music

Orlando Weeks has shared dates of a UK headline tour – check out the full itinerary and ticket details below. The dates will support his second solo album, ‘Hop Up’ which was released in January, and follows the former Macabees frontman’s 2020 debut, ‘A Quickening‘. Weeks also toured the record earlier this year, which included a “spellbinding” performance at London’s Barbican Centre in March, which NME called “captivating” in a five-star review.
MUSIC
BBC

Sheffield: Pete McKee lockdown exhibition launches in home city

An exhibition of new artworks created by a Sheffield artist during the Covid lockdowns has opened in his home city. Don't Adjust Your Mindset includes paintings, sculpture, photography and a video installation by Pete McKee. Mr McKee says he created the artworks to explore modern British life and communication during...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Thewlis
NME

Campaign launched to save Scunthorpe’s Lincoln Imp music venue

A campaign has been launched to save Scunthorpe’s Lincoln Imp music venue. It comes after plans were put forward to demolish the public house, to be replaced by 20 new houses. A petition has been launched by the Music Venue Trust to prevent the demolition going ahead. It has...
MUSIC
BBC

Whitley Bay father and son die from Covid just days apart

A woman has told of her devastation after losing her father and brother to Covid-19 within days of each other. Alistair Rennie, 82 and his son, Mark, 47, from Whitley Bay, died last month. Both had underlying health conditions. Daughter Elaine Rennie said she wanted people to continue to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Royal Mint to launch Pride coin for 50th anniversary

The Royal Mint has revealed a new 50p coin to mark the 50th anniversary of the UK Pride movement.It said this will be the first time the UK’s LGBTQ+ community has been recognised on an official coin.The new coin has been designed by east London artist and activist Dominique Holmes.The design, which includes the historic Pride progression flag, is inscribed with Pride in London’s values of protest, visibility, unity, and equality in rainbows.Asad Shaykh, director of marketing and communications at Pride in London, said: “It was a privilege to visit The Royal Mint as part of our partnership and see...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glastonbury Festival#Endurance#Down To Earth#Glasgow#Calling Festival#Yard Act#O2 Kentish Town Forum
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Meteor streaks across night sky in Herefordshire

Incredible footage captured on a driver’s dashcam shows the moment a meteor lit up the night sky above Herefordshire.Ross Watkins, 34, was driving down the A44 when he witnessed the fireball streaking across the sky.“It was quite incredible, I thought ‘what on earth was that’ and pulled over a short time later just to check I wasn’t imagining things,” Watkins said.The UK Meteor Network, which monitors the skies above the UK, called it a “significant fireball”, that was spotted as far and wide as Crawley, Cornwall, Birmingham and Somerset.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Psaki says she regrets comment about sending Covid tests to ‘every American’Police officer drags man from railway tracks seconds before train passes throughRoyal Mail to increase postal drone routes in coming years
SCIENCE
The Independent

The numbers behind the UK’s new cities

The announcement of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee civic honours brings the number of official cities in the mainland UK to 76, with 55 in England, eight in Scotland, seven in Wales and six in Northern Ireland.In addition there will now be the first city in a British Crown Dependency (Douglas on the Isle of Man) and in a British Overseas Territory (Stanley on the Falkland Islands).Of the six new cities across the UK mainland, the largest is Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire, which had a population at the 2011 census of 171,750.The next largest is Colchester in Essex (population: 119,441), followed...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
BBC

West Midlands councils withdraw legal claim over asylum policy

A legal claim raised by seven local authorities in the West Midlands over a government scheme to resettle refugees and asylum seekers has been withdrawn. The authorities launched the claim after saying they had "disproportionately carried the burden" of the Home Office scheme. But, they said, a new policy introduced...
POLITICS
BBC

Princess Anne unveils jubilee ancient tree table at Ely Cathedral

The Princess Royal has officially unveiled a table made from a 5,000-year-old oak tree in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Princess Anne visited Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire earlier to unveil the 13m (43ft) table created from a black oak, found buried and preserved in a field in Norfolk, in 2012.
U.K.
BBC

Tributes to Peterborough brothers, 13 and 17, killed in car crash

Tributes have been paid to two teenage brothers who died after a car they were in crashed into a bridge. Luke Smith, 17, and his brother Lewis, 13, were passengers in a BMW when it crashed on Crowland Road near Peterborough, at 00:50 BST on Saturday. The brothers were taken...
ACCIDENTS
NME

Rachel Chinouriri: “It’s important to define who I am, as someone that is Black and involved in indie”

In January, Rachel Chinouriri took to Instagram to discuss an issue that had plagued her career since she emerged as a lively and curious singer-songwriter in 2018 with her breakout single, ‘So My Darling’. Over the years, she had been mislabelled as an ‘R&B and soul artist’, even though her music had long been rooted in the infectious, low-key indie and pop sounds that she grew up listening to, having been an avid fan of both Coldplay and London trio Daughter throughout her early teenage years.
MUSIC
NME

‘Fortnite’ is adding YouTuber Ali A skins and events to the game

‘Fortnite’ is no stranger to mash ups and collaborations, featuring everything from ‘Halo’ and the Master Chief to the latest Marvel movies, as well as bringing celebrities and influencers into the game such as Marshmello, Ninja, The Grefg, and Major Lazer. The latest to be added to this collection is YouTuber Ali A.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BBC

Ingleborough: Yorkshire Dales mountain snacks outlet approved

A plan to open a kiosk on the path to the summit of the Yorkshire Dales' second highest peak has been approved. A parish council had warned the outlet would worsen litter issues on Ingleborough, but the applicant said it would use reusable crockery and cups. The 2,372ft (723m) summit...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy