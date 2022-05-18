Yard Act announce their biggest headline show to date and share ‘100% Endurance’ video

The announcement of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee civic honours brings the number of official cities in the mainland UK to 76, with 55 in England, eight in Scotland, seven in Wales and six in Northern Ireland.In addition there will now be the first city in a British Crown Dependency (Douglas on the Isle of Man) and in a British Overseas Territory (Stanley on the Falkland Islands).Of the six new cities across the UK mainland, the largest is Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire, which had a population at the 2011 census of 171,750.The next largest is Colchester in Essex (population: 119,441), followed...

U.K. ・ 16 HOURS AGO