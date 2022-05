Round one of class 5 district play is in the books and the West Plains Zizzers took home the victory 4-0 vs Marshfield, behind great defense and pitching. Sy Stewart threws a complete game shutout only allowing 2 hits. Stewart also went 2-3 with a double. Evan Ackerson went 3-3 on the day. West Plains Zizzer baseball team will be back at Branson today for the semifinals vs. #1 in class 5 Willard @4:30. This was the Zizzers first district tournament baseball win since 2008.

WEST PLAINS, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO