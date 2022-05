GASTONIA, NC – Despite trailing for most of the game, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs added four critical runs across the seventh and eighth innings, defeating the Gastonia Honey Hunters 8-6. The Blue Crabs turned to Eddie Butler for game two of the series. Butler pitched five and one-third innings tonight, striking out three batters. But Gastonia also collected six runs on ten hits and three homers. From there, the bullpen was dominant again, allowing only one hit across the final three and two-thirds innings.

