Iowa State

Iowa Early Voting Begins

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Des Moines, IA) -- Wednesday is the first day of early voting for the 2022 Iowa primaries. The primaries are on June 7...

Iowa Banned Runner Loses Appeal

(Iowa) -- Former Olympic runner Shelby Houlihan will be banned from facing for four years over accusations of using performance enhancing drugs. The Sioux City native ran in the 2016 Olympics, but tested positive for a performance enhancing substance in her system just before the 2020 Olympic Trials. Houlihan appealed the ban, blaming the test results on food she had eaten.
IOWA STATE
Severe Weather Taking Aim At Central, Northern Iowa

(Undated) -- A chance for severe weather in parts of central, eastern, and northern Iowa this evening. The National Weather Service says storms will start impacting northern Iowa and southern Minnesota in the late afternoon and early evening before making their way toward Ames and Des Moines in the late evening hours. The Weather Service says it could be after 10:00 p.m. or 11:00 p.m. before storms hit Des Moines. The Weather Service says the biggest threat with these storms will be large hail, which could get over two inches in diameter, and damaging winds over 60 miles per hour. There's also a slight chance for tornadoes in northern Iowa.
IOWA STATE
U.S. Supreme Court to Hear Iowa Pork Farmers' Challenge to California Law

(Washington, D.C.) -- A challenge from Iowa pig farmers to a California law is headed to the U.S. Supreme Court. California's animal welfare law requires pork sold in the state to come from farms with larger cages and spaces for the animals. Iowa farmers say the law will put a burden on Iowa farms and facilities in order to sell pork in California, which buys 15 percent of all pork in the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Oregon 2022 Primary Election

Many large races in Oregon's 2022 Primary Election remain undecided, because of vote counting issues in Clackamas County. The county had a printing problem with the bar code on thousands of ballots that will need to be processed by hand. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan released the following statement:
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
This Is The Best Hippie Town In Louisiana

Gone are the days of the hippies only being found at Woodstock. Now, members of the eclectic community can be found all across the country. Thrillist search the country to find the best hippie towns around, compiling a list of the top place in each state, including a groovy spot right here in Louisiana. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
More Free COVID Tests Available to Pennsylvania Households

>More Free COVID Tests Available to Pennsylvania Households. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania households can now order eight more free at-home coronavirus tests. The White House approved the move on Tuesday, hoping to give residents across the country a better supply of rapid tests ahead of possible summer and fall surges. The Centers for Disease Control said as of Tuesday, Pennsylvania is one of the states in the Northeast that has reached high community levels of transmission. The tests are available at covid dot gov slash tests.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
$397 Check From Facebook Going To Millions Of Illinoisans

Facebook just paid out a large settlement to the state of Illinois for selling users' data via facial recognition technology. According to NBC, as part of the settlement fund that was set up after the class-action lawsuit in 2021 against Facebook; each Illinois Facebook user who filed a claim will now be receiving a $397 check either in the mail or direct deposit. There is still a litigation in progress to determine if residents who do not use Facebook should receive a check.
ILLINOIS STATE
Rhode Island Counties Return To Masking Amid Growing Covid Cases

Amid growing cases of Covid throughout the listening area, the Rhode Island Health Department is issuing a mask advisory for Bristol, Kent, Providence and Washington among others. "With COVID-19 now an endemic disease in Rhode Island, we should expect moderate increases and decreases in our COVID-19 levels over the coming...
PROVIDENCE, RI
These Louisiana Cities Are Among The Best Places To Live In 2022

Louisiana has no shortage of amazing communities, both big and small, that many people are proud to call home. But how do they measure up to other cities around the country?. U.S. News & World Report analyzed the 150 most populous metropolitan areas around the U.S. to determine which areas are the best places to live in 2022, using data such as quality of life, job market and desirability, and four cities in the Pelican State made the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
Watch: Eerie 'Portal' Appears in Florida Sky

A motorist in Florida could not believe his eyes when he looked up during a morning drive and spotted what seemed to be some kind of portal in the sky that he suspects was a 'gateway to heaven.' The very strange sight was reportedly witnessed earlier this month by Tavaras Brinson as he was en route to his home in the community of Bradenton following an overnight shift at his construction job. The normally routine commute took a wondrous turn when, to his amazement, an incredibly bright light appeared to burst forth from the clouds in the dark predawn sky over his head and cast down a breathtaking illumination.
FLORIDA STATE
This Is Arizona's Most Hippie Town

"Hippie life" has evolved over time from the flower-power counterculture to free spirits on college campuses, mountain-dwellers, and boomers still living in the '60s. No matter what kind of hippie someone identifies as, they all have to have somewhere to live. Thrillist compiled a list of the most hippie town...
ARIZONA STATE
New Nebraska Corrections Facility Opens

The new Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln is unveiled. Governor Pete Ricketts was among those on hand for the unveiling and tour. The new facility designation represents the joining of the former Lincoln Correctional Center and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center. In addition to...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily CT Covid Updates 5/19/22

Daily CT Covid Updates 5/19/22: What to do if you have covid, have been exposed and new covid guidelines. Stay home except to get medical care. Monitor your symptoms carefully. If your symptoms get worse, call your healthcare provider immediately. Get rest and stay hydrated. Take over-the-counter medicines, such as...
CONNECTICUT STATE
This Is Colorado's Best Cake

Cake is one of the most well-known desserts for a reason. It's perfect for milestone celebrations like birthdays or promotions while also being a delicious finish to a meal. Or you could snag a slice for a snack -- we're not judging!. Since there are thousands of places baking delicious...
COLORADO STATE
Indiana man dead in Cass County head-on crash

LA GRANGE TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Cass County Sheriff's deputies say a man is dead following a head-on crash on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway in La Grange Township. The victim has been identified as 67-year-old Robert Sass of La Porte, Indiana. Deputies say both drivers has serious injuries and had...
CASS COUNTY, IN
Drug charge filed against Kalamazoo man who jumped U.S. 131

DORR (WOOD-AM) - A misdemeanor drug charge has been filed against a Kalamazoo man who jumped a freeway with his car. The vehicle flew over U.S. 131 near Dorr back in January. Court documents say Chandler Cockerham had cocaine in his system at the time of the incident. He's been charged with operating a vehicle with the presence of a controlled substance.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kari Lake Destroys AZ Republic Reporter's Gotcha Border Questions

Kari Lake destroyed the Arizona Republic politics reporter that tried to get Kari's supporters to turn on her by asking about DACA. Kari literally destroyed the reporter and paper so badly that the interview hasn't been published and this interview took place on May 2. Classic far left media ignoring Kari's border policy to push a narrative to hurt her but Kari handled it so well and has the rare gift of destroying someone with a smile and being likeable at the same time.
ARIZONA STATE
Portland Contractor Fined $65,000

Oregon OSHA has cited a Portland contractor for repeatedly violating workplace safety standards designed to protect workers from falls that could kill them. The penalty of $65,000 against West Coast Roofing and Painting Inc. – issued this month following an inspection of a residential roofing job – reflects the company’s history of failing to follow a basic requirement: Implementing adequate fall protection systems – such as a personal fall restraint system or other measures – where workers are exposed to falling six feet or more to a lower level.
PORTLAND, OR

Community Policy