Yonkers, NY

Go Inside the Glenwood Power Plant in Yonkers

By Michelle Young
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we first entered the Glenwood Power Plant in Yonkers, NY in 2012, it was an arresting, abandoned, post-apocalyptic scene. Just a year later, interior demolition had begun after the Goren Group purchased the long-shuttered power station, along with the Alder Manor, which has become a popular film locations venue where...

Why is an NYC Subway Car Floating Above a Yonkers Street?

Just a few blocks from the Yonkers train station and the daylighted Saw Mill river in Van der Donck Park, a New York City subway car floats above Wells Avenue connecting two buildings on a dead end street. Its direction: Yankee Stadium, with the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA logo) on it. It’s quite a sight and when you look closer, you see that it’s actually a pedestrian bridge. Why is it there?
YONKERS, NY
7 Endangered Historic Buildings & Districts in New York State

The Preservation League of New York State has released their annual “Seven to Save” list of 2022-2023. For more than 20 years, the Preservation League has been publishing an annual list to highlight the most endangered sites in New York state. In order to qualify, each site must be architecturally, culturally, or historically significant, though it doesn’t necessarily have to be landmarked, and its continued existence or integrity must be threatened. In addition, there must be a strong local group advocating for the site’s protection and a leader who can work with the League to determine how it can play a meaningful role. It’s an added bonus if the site represents a broader regional, state, or national preservation issue. Without further ado, here are the seven sites on this year’s list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Old-guard landlords cash out in Manhattan, Bronx multifamily deals

Multifamily deals in Manhattan and the Bronx highlighted an otherwise slow week for mid-market investment sales as a handful of longtime New York City landlords traded apartment buildings for between $10 million and $40 million. Landlord Yechiel Newhouse bought a 96-unit apartment building at 1514 Sedgwick Avenue in Morris Heights,...
BRONX, NY
Mayor Adams tests subway weapons detection technology at City Hall

NEW YORK -- With the epidemic of gun violence continuing unabated, Mayor Eric Adams is using the very seat of government, City Hall, to try out a high-tech weapons detection system he hopes to install in subways and schools.CBS2's Marcia Kramer got a firsthand look Thursday.After that gunman shot up the Sunset Park subway, the mayor vowed to use every bit of new technology he could find to stop people from from carrying and using weapons. He is using City Hall as a guinea pig to test out a new system that looks like ones used at airports."This has been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Towering Mushroom Cloud Sculpture Emerges in Times Square

Turning the corner on Broadway to cross 46th street, passersby would be forgiven for thinking they’ve entered a sci-fi fever dream. Who would ever imagine standing in bustling Midtown Manhattan and looking up to see a mushroom cloud looming over them? Visitors to New York City’s Times Square can experience just this. The sculpture, titled ZERO NUKES, arrives courtesy of Times Square Arts. The organization has partnered with curator Pedro Alonzo to bring Mexican artist Pedro Reyes’ towering inflatable mushroom cloud sculpture to life. Visitors can experience the wonder of being (safely) close to an atomic bomb mushroom cloud. The mushroom cloud sculpture dwarfs onlookers, with the titular message “ZERO NUKES” encircling it in a range of languages.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jeffries Fights New York District Maps: ‘Sufficient to Make Jim Crow Blush’

Consultant Hakeem Jeffries, the second-highest-ranking Black lawmaker in Congress, has launched an aggressive effort to discredit a proposed congressional map that might divide traditionally Black neighborhoods in New York, likening its configurations to Jim Crow techniques. Mr. Jeffries is spending tens of 1000’s of {dollars} on digital promoting as a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Housing Lottery Launches for 33 Bond Street in Downtown Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 33 Bond Street, a 25-story mixed-use building at 300 Livingston Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Developed by TF Cornerstone and Handel Architects, the structure yields 714 residences and 55,000 square feet of retail across the ground and cellar levels. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 180 units with a waiting list for residents at 40 to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $24,103 to $172,920.
BROOKLYN, NY
Subway riders face long climb up stairs at deep Manhattan subway station; escalators will be out of service for 9 months

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — An escalator replacement project at one of the deepest subway stations in New York City added a lengthy stair climb to riders’ commutes. Three escalators at the 181st Street A train station will be out of service for repairs through February of 2023, officials said. They’re working on the escalators at […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Bad News for Bodegas and Small Business as Dark Stores Prepare to Come into the Light

As a 15-minute delivery service uncovers its windows for business amid newly-proposed city regulations, local politicians still insist that “dark stores” — otherwise known as micro-fulfillment centers — are bad news for small businesses and corner bodegas.  This week, GoPuff — one of several online fulfillment centers that grew like weeds in the proliferation of […] The post Bad News for Bodegas and Small Business as Dark Stores Prepare to Come into the Light appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
Westchester County begins offering paint recycling program

VALHALLA, N.Y. -- You spruce up your living space with a fresh coat of paint and then face a problem -- what to do with the leftover cans?New York has mandated a new paint recycling program, and, as CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Tuesday, Westchester County is one of the first to offer it to residents.Maybe the cans are building up in your basement."It's out of sight out of mind, until it becomes a problem," said Elsa Koency of West Harrison.Or perhaps there is a growing collection in your garage."Paint is probably the question we get more than any other item....
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Flooding in Mamaroneck to finally be addressed

The Army Corps of Engineers is finally taking the next steps to protect people and businesses in Mamaroneck from future flooding. The work comes more than 15 years after calls for help began. The 100% federally-funded work will raise bridges, fix retaining walls and build overflow culverts around the flood-prone...
MAMARONECK, NY
Housing Lottery Units Still Available at Sea Breeze Tower in Coney Island, Brooklyn

Housing lottery units are still available at Sea Breeze Tower, a 20-story residential development located at 271 Sea Breeze Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Developed by Rybak Development and designed by Zproekt, the building yields 114 rentals and 27,228 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six apartments at 130 percent of the area median income, ranging from $53,143 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York's Hudson Valley Is Getting a New Luxury Hotel — With Beautiful Cottages, an On-site Farm, and a 3-mile Walking Trail

New Yorkers who love visiting the Hudson Valley will soon have a brand-new luxury hotel to check into. Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection, a new, 140-acre retreat in Gardiner, New York, will open Oct. 1, 2022 — and the property is now accepting reservations. The resort, located just 90 minutes from New York City, is set amid stunning landscapes, putting Mother Nature at the forefront of the guest experience.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pioneering housing development breaks ground in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A new affordable housing development in Brownsville is the first of its kind to bring manufacturing to the same building tenants will call home. Bridge Rockaway is the pioneering development on Rockaway Avenue, and the people behind it broke ground on the property on Tuesday. The new property will soon provide […]
BROOKLYN, NY

