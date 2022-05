MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A rollover accident involving a tractor-trailer shut down a section of the Florida Turnpike on Wednesday. The crash happened in the southbound lanes near NW 199th Street. The truck came to a stop over the divider wall, blocking both southbound and northbound lanes. The truck’s driver was able to get out safely. Three people were injured in the crash and taken to area hospitals. The Florida Highway Patrol had to close both the northbound and southbound Turnpike lanes from I-95 and the Turnpike Extension for the investigation and removal of the vehicles. The shut down lasted several hours. Drivers were urged to seek alternates.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO