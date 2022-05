The St. Louis Blues bounced back in Game 2 against the Colorado Avalanche, posting a 4-1 win on the road to tie the series at one. The Blues needed to prove that this wasn’t the same team from 2020-21 that got swept by the Avalanche, and they did so. They showed that they could hang with them and even control the game’s pace, as it isn’t easy to win in Colorado with the altitude and atmosphere at Ball Arena.

DENVER, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO