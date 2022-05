Ford recalled 350,000 total vehicles in three separate recall notices Thursday, recommending that some SUVs be parked away from buildings. The company warned that roughly 39,000 2021 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators and are liable to start on fire even when turned off. Ford requests that owners of the vehicles take them into dealerships for repairs, warning that they should not be parked indoors or near buildings in the meantime.

