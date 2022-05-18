ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

These Are The Carbs You Should Skip From Your Diet Over 40, According To A Gut Doctor

By Louise Ferrer
 2 days ago
Having a strong and healthy gut is important for your body’s overall health. When your gut is in good shape, it’s able to properly break down the food that you consume and transfer nutrients to your bloodstream. As reported by UC Davis Health, “A healthy gut contains healthy bacteria and immune cells that ward off infectious agents like bacteria, viruses, and fungi.” Moreover, it is also capable of communicating with the brain “which helps maintain general health and well-being.”

Sticking to a healthy diet is perhaps one of the best ways you can take care of your gut. Eating carbohydrates, for example, is essential to the body but unfortunately, some carbs just aren’t as nutritious as others. In fact, some options may even cause serious health problems. To know more about what kinds of carbs you should steer clear from for better gut health, we checked in with Dr. Charles Tabone, N.M.D., licensed Naturopathic Medical Doctor and practitioner at the Goop-approved Pause Studio. Keep reading for more.

What You Need To Know About Gut Health

According to Dr. Tabone, “The gut plays a central role in the health of the body—influencing emotions, energy, body composition, sleep, hormones, etc. Some of the things we get away with in our teens and 20s start to catch up with us into our 40s and above.”

He adds, “When the health of the gut is compromised, it can lead to increased inflammation throughout the body and into the brain. Body pains and arthritis are often linked to food sensitivities and/or inflammation caused by poor gut health. When the lining of the digestive tract becomes ‘leaky,’ it is less capable of keeping foreign particles out of the bloodstream, leading to inflammation. Increased inflammation and poor gut health have also been linked to the development and progression of multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer’s disease.”

Dr. Tabone also shares that “maintaining healthy hormone levels is essential for women over 40.” He explains, “Hormones are influenced by diet, stress, sleep, toxins, and gut health. Gut microbiomes play a major role in the regulation of hormones, specifically estrogen. Estrogen balance is essential for proper bone turnover, and inappropriate levels can result in osteopenia or osteoporosis. In addition, estrogen levels are associated with cardiovascular disease and breast, cervical and ovarian cancers.”

Avoid These Carbs For Better Gut Health

Aside from taking into account your hormone levels, Dr. Tabone also pointed out that “maintaining a healthy balance of gut microbes is essential for optimal gut health.” He notes, “Dysbiosis, candida overgrowth, or the migration of bacteria into the small intestine (SIBO) all play a role in developing leaky gut. Ultra-processed foods and excess carbohydrates shift colonies of microbes in the gut, which can lead to damage and result in inflammation throughout the body.” As for those with celiac disease or non-celiac gluten sensitivity, he believes that they have “a higher risk of developing leaky gut,” so their best bet is to “[remove] wheat and other sources of gluten from their diet.”

Overall, Dr. Tabone clarifies, “It’s difficult to generalize across an entire population as different individuals may respond better to different carbohydrates. Fiber may be beneficial for some, where others may find that fiber exacerbates symptoms which would mean rebalancing the gut before feeding is a better approach. For women experiencing bloating, it may be best to remove fermentable carbohydrates with a low-FODMAP diet while the SIBO is addressed.” Some examples of fermentable carbohydrates include cookies, cakes, pastas, and potatoes.

He also mentions that “women over 40 often eat diets too low in protein, which is an essential nutrient to maintain muscle mass and bone health.” Dr. Tabone warns, “If carbohydrates are over consumed, this can take away from selecting foods higher in protein, leading to poorer health outcomes.”

As you grow older, being extra careful of what you eat is always a good idea. Take these tips into consideration and share them with the women in your life who just might need it!

#Low Fodmap Diet#Carbohydrates#Carbs#Digestive Tract#Uc Davis Health#N M D
