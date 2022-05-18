ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

JC police seize 90g of meth from Walmart shoplifting suspect

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia woman faces multiple charges after officers with the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to a shoplifting call at Walmart on Tuesday.

According to a news release, when police arrived at Walmart on Browns Mill Road, they found two women, identified as Victoria Chafin, of Johnson City, and Carrie Capelouto, of Bristol, Virginia.

    Victoria Chafin (Photo: Washington Co. Detention Center)
    Carrie Capelouta (Photo: Washington Co. Detention Center)
Jonesborough man charged with exposing children to meth

Officers discovered that Chafin had been banned from the store following another shoplifting incident in October 2017. The JCPD on May 17 arrested her for burglary.

When police searched Capelouto, they found various drugs, including 89.8 grams of methamphetamine, 15 Alprazolam pills, 4.2 grams of marijuana, three glass pipes and several clear baggies. The JCPD charged her with shoplifting; possessing meth; Schedule II, IV and VI drug violations; possessing unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession.

Police transported Chafin and Capelouto to the Washington County Detention Center on $1,000 and $2,500 bonds, respectively. The duo will appear in court on May 18.

