Soccer

All good things come to an end – Jill Scott to leave Manchester City

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
England midfielder Jill Scott is to leave Manchester City this summer when her contract comes to an end, the Women’s Super League club have announced.

The 35-year-old signed for City ahead of their first season as a professional outfit in 2014 after departing Everton and has gone on to make almost 200 appearances for the Academy Stadium side, helping them win the 2016 WSL title, three FA Cups and three League Cups.

Scott, who returned to Everton for a temporary spell last season and spent the second half of 2021-22 on loan at Aston Villa, told City’s official website: “In a way, I never thought I’d be here saying goodbye to Manchester City.

Jill Scott has spent the second half of 2021-22 on loan at Aston Villa (Leila Coker/PA) (PA Wire)

“But all good things come to an end eventually and I’ve had so many amazing memories along the way.

“I’ve had some great opportunities over the last couple of seasons too with my loan spells, but I’ve always missed everyone here and that will definitely be the case again this summer.

“It’s been a real journey over the last eight or so years – I remember sitting down and hearing the plans of what the club were going to do, and I was so excited to be a part of that.

“Looking back at what we’ve achieved in that time in terms of trophies and generally as a team, I can’t really believe it. I’m forever grateful that I’ve been surrounded by such talented players and coaching staff who have enabled me to develop and grow as a player.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to our supporters too – they’ve just been incredible, especially for me personally, and I feel as though we’ve built a special relationship over the years.”

Scott, who opened a coffee shop in Manchester in 2021, added: “I’m sure we’ll stay in touch wherever my next step takes me and they know, as with so many people at City, that they’re always welcome for a coffee!”

City boss Gareth Taylor said: “Playing 194 games for one club is an incredible achievement, and Jill has played a crucial part in so many of the team’s successes over the years alongside making such a difference to the game as a whole.

“Her dedication and commitment to this club both on and off the pitch is testament to her character and she leaves Manchester City with legend status and the gratitude of everybody here for her contributions.”

Scott, holder of more than 150 England caps, is part of the Lionesses’ provisional squad for this summer’s home Euros (Barry Coombs/PA). (PA Archive)

City said Scott will be “honoured at a to-be-confirmed Manchester City Women home game next season for her contributions to the football club, with fans set to be able to show their appreciation to our number eight with a special presentation.”

Scott, holder of more than 150 England caps and a member of Great Britain teams at both the London 2012 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics, was named as part of the Lionesses’ provisional 28-player squad for this summer’s home Euros on Tuesday.

She has been working on her fitness, having not played since coming off the bench for England against North Macedonia on April 8.

Sports
