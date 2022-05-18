ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Springs, FL

Baseball Team Loses to Gators

By Nestor Suarez
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Springs Senior High Golden Hawks Baseball Team’s playoff run to the State Championship came to an end last night in Cape Coral. The Island Coast Gators won the game by a score of 4-1. Preferred Partner. Nevertheless, the Golden Hawks...

Sports
