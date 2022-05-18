Olympians visit Borger students, open Sod Poodles vs. Tulsa Drillers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by organizers, Olympians Elizabeth Beisel and Rowdy Gaines will visit area youth for the 2022 “Make a Splash” tour presented by Phillips 66. Throughout Wednesday, the athletes will visit local elementary schools in Borger and Stinnett for student meetings and Q&A sessions.

Organizers with the tour described that Beisel and Gaines, two and three-time Olympic medalists respectively, will attend multiple events across Borger and Stinnett on Wednesday before completing their rounds by throwing the first pitch at a Sod Poodles game.

The schedule, as announced by event officials:

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Q&A with Olympians and assembly with K-5 students

| Q&A with Olympians and assembly with K-5 students West Texas Elementary School

600 S. Stewart Ave. in Stinnett

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Q&A with Olympians and assembly with Pre-K-4 students

| Q&A with Olympians and assembly with Pre-K-4 students Paul Belton Elementary

800 N. McGee St. in Borger

7 p.m. | Elizabeth Beisel meet and greet, opening pitch for Amarillo Sod Poodles vs. Tulsa Drillers