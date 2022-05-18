ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borger, TX

Olympians visit Borger students, open Sod Poodles vs. Tulsa Drillers

By Cat Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eJB8m_0fi5NVTu00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by organizers, Olympians Elizabeth Beisel and Rowdy Gaines will visit area youth for the 2022 “Make a Splash” tour presented by Phillips 66. Throughout Wednesday, the athletes will visit local elementary schools in Borger and Stinnett for student meetings and Q&A sessions.

Organizers with the tour described that Beisel and Gaines, two and three-time Olympic medalists respectively, will attend multiple events across Borger and Stinnett on Wednesday before completing their rounds by throwing the first pitch at a Sod Poodles game.

The schedule, as announced by event officials:

  • 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Q&A with Olympians and assembly with K-5 students
  • West Texas Elementary School
  • 600 S. Stewart Ave. in Stinnett
  • 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Q&A with Olympians and assembly with Pre-K-4 students
  • Paul Belton Elementary
  • 800 N. McGee St. in Borger
  • 7 p.m. | Elizabeth Beisel meet and greet, opening pitch for Amarillo Sod Poodles vs. Tulsa Drillers
  • 701 S. Buchanan St. in Amarillo

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials announce changes to Tri-State Fair & Rodeo schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the Tri-State Fairgrounds, an announcement will be held Friday at 2 p.m. to detail upcoming schedule changes for the 2022 Fair & Rodeo. “These changes are considerably different from how entertainment has been handled for the Fair for many years,” said officials when announcing the informational event, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center students will graduate at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy will host its commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 at Hodgetown, located at 715 S. Buchanan Street. According to a TTUHSC press release, the Hodge School of Pharmacy will recognize 127 graduates during the […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Amarillo, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
Borger, TX
Sports
City
Borger, TX
City
Belton, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Stinnett, TX
Amarillo, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo College releases details on free June Jazz concert series

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced the concerts of the 2022 Jim Laughlin AC June Jazz free outdoor concert series beginning at 7:30 p.m. June 7 at AC’s Washington Street Campus. According to Amarillo College, every Tuesday night in June audiences will gather together to experience local jazz musicians and groups including the following: […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Beisel
Person
Rowdy Gaines
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Palo Duro Canyon State Park summer safety tips

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the weather continues to heat up, Palo Duro Canyon State Park is expected to get more visitors. With that increase comes reminders about park safety during the summer months. Park Interpreter Bradley Kliemann said people often miscalculate how hot it is because of the area’s dry heat. “Some people use […]
CANYON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Amarillo Sod Poodles#Olympians#Paul Belton#N Mcgee St
Lonestar 99.5

Buc-ee’s Deal Not Official in Amarillo, What Does That Mean for Lubbock?

Back in February, we told you that the City of Amarillo officially approved a Buc-ee's to open. However, it's not that simple. We all thought it was a done deal because the Amarillo City Council vote unanimously to approve a Buc-ee's Travel Center at the southeast corner of E I-40 and Airport Blvd. New information from MyHighPlains.com claims officials from Buc-ee's told them they have not yet purchased land in Amarillo. They told them that "there is a land dispute among the current owners of the property."
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New nonprofit aims to change conversations surrounding Texas Panhandle careers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As more jobs are coming to the Amarillo area, including the relatively new presence of Cacique and Amazon within the community, and as the Texas Panhandle continues to have the lowest unemployment rate throughout the state, one nonprofit organization aims to bring leaders throughout the community together to help build career […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

U.S. Rep. Jackson announces winners of 2022 Congressional Art Competition

WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson – Texas District 13 announced Wednesday that two local students were honored through the 2022 Congressional Art Competition, highlighting work from high school students throughout District 13. According to a news release from Jackson’s office, Jessica Jewell Starrett, a senior at Randall […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 shot in Thursday morning fight in northwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a Thursday morning shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries in northwest Amarillo. According to a news release, officers were called to the 100 block of north Belleview Street around 5:39 a.m. Thursday on a call of a fight. Officers were told […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Perryton man reappointed to state board

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that Abbott has reappointed a Perryton man to the Texas Municipal Retirement System Board of Trustees. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Abbott has reappointed David Landis to the Texas Municipal Retirement System Board of Trustees. Landis serves as the […]
PERRYTON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 6 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and six COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. Potter County reported nine new COVID-19 cases and four COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,912 cases, 754 deaths, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy