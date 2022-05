NEW YORK — Max Scherzer had a four-run lead in the sixth inning and everything was rolling right along for the New York Mets — same as all season.Until the three-time Cy Young Award winner signaled to the dugout he was done.Scherzer pulled himself from a start Wednesday night with discomfort in his left side before New York finished off an 11-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. He plans to get an MRI on Thursday."I don't think this is a major strain," Scherzer said. "I was kind of tight and then all of a sudden it went. But I don't...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO