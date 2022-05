On Monday, the New Orleans Saints announced they made a few changes to the 2022 roster. A few players didn't make the cut and are on their way out, while others cut a deal just in time for off-season training camp. One player, in particular, is hoping his third try to make an NFL final cut is a charm. Fresh off last weekend’s rookie minicamp practice at the team facility in Metairie, a handful of free agents and first-year players got their shot to try out.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO