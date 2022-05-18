ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula, OH

Unusual traffic stop, chase involving a sheriff’s deputy, horse and buggy

By Peggy Gallek
 2 days ago

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a rather unusual traffic stop and police chase. This one involved a horse and buggy.

“Whoa, whoa,” Ashtabula Sheriff Deputy Mike Talbert can be heard saying on his body camera video as he tries to stop a horse and buggy around 2:43 a.m. Saturday in Orwell.

The deputy tells other officers that the driver of the buggy appears to be asleep.

“There is a Bud Light can sitting in there and he’s passed cleaned out,” Talbert says. “We got a drunk Amish guy passed out in a buggy.”

Deputies and Orwell police were called to the area by people who called 911, saying the buggy was “all over the road.”

“He just turned eastbound on Bogue and I yelled at the guy when he rode by,” Talbert told dispatchers. “There is a Bud Light can sitting in the damn buggy and I hit the side of the buggy and hollered at the guy.  He’s passed clean out. He’s slumped over. “

The deputy then pursued the horse and tried to get it to stop. After several minutes, Talbert was able to get his cruiser in front of the horse.

“I have it stopped,” Talbert said. “Nope, disregard, he just rammed it into my car.”

The driver finally woke up and was able to control the horse. The driver was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He is due in court Thursday.

The driver of the buggy suffered a minor injury. The deputy was not injured and the horse is OK.

Ashtabula Sheriff William Niemi says while these type of traffic stops are unusual, is he very proud of his deputy’s actions. He says he is glad the deputy was able to get the horse to stop without anyone seriously injured.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 2

WDTN

‘Sad tragedy’: Authorities still hoping to solve 1968 triple homicide in Ohio

MILAN, Ohio (WJW) – It’s been 54 years since three people were killed inside their Milan home. It was a violent attack on two parents and their 12-year-old daughter. “It’s a sad, sad tragedy,” said Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth. “You had just about an entire family wiped out.” On April 1, 1968, 41-year-old William Cassidy, his […]
MILAN, OH
richlandsource.com

Lexington man involved in three-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD -- A Lexington man was involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Morrow County which resulted in the death of a Brecksville, Ohio, man. According to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:22 a.m. on I-71 near milepost 149 in Chester Township.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
