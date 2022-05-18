Tri-City Herald death notices May 17, 2022

Elizabeth A. Mineer

Elizabeth Ann Mineer, 34, of Kennewick, died May 13 at home.

She was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was the retail lead for Ranch and Home.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Anjelica Tena

Angelica Tena, 37, of Pasco, died May 15 in Pasco.

She was born in Othello and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 22 years.

She worked in distribution for a toy store in Texas.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Kendra Kinlock

Kendra Kinlock, 45, of Pasco, died May 8 in Blanchard, Idaho.

She was born in Richland and lived in Pasco for 16 years.

She was a substitute teacher.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Maxine Kovalchick

Maxine Kovalchick, 84, of Kent, died May 15 in Kent.

She was born in Denver, Colo., and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Silas ‘Gene’ Jensen

Silas “Gene” Jensen, 82, of Richland, died May 10 in Richland.

He was born in Edgerton, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 47 years.

He was a retired nuclear engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Hugh K. Lawrence

Hugh Kirk Lawrence, 75, of Pasco, died May 14 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Missoula, Mont., and lived in Pasco for 14 years.

He was a retired safety manager.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth Cook

Kenneth Cook, 86, of Kennewick, died May 15 in Kennewick.

He was born in Deep Water, W.V., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 63 years.

He was a retired cattle and hay farmer and laborer for Tri-City Tile and Masonry in Richland.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald H. Creim

Donald Henry Creim, 98, of Richland, died May 14 at Bonaventure Senior Living in Richland.

He was born in Los Angeles, Calif., and was a Richland resident for the past three years.

The U.S. Navy veteran was a retired program manager for the Boeing Company.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gloria M. Cantu

Gloria Maria Cantu, 73, of Grandview, died May 16 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Pharr, Texas, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired midwife.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Corrine B. Renner

Corrine B. Renner, 89, of Kennewick, died May 13 at Hawthorne Court Assisted Living in Kennewick.

She was born in Roxana, Ill., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1953.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

UDel C. Taylor

UDel Clyde Taylor, 75, of Richland, died May 9, at his home.

He was born in Rigby, Idaho, and lived in Richland for 14 years.

He was a retired part owner and sales manager for Idaho Package Co.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

James C. Flory

James Clarence Flory, 94, of Kennewick, died May 5 in Kennewick.

He was a born in Grandview and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 60 years.

He was a retired farmer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Norma Knight

Norma Knight, 87, of Kennewick, died May 10 in Pasco.

She was born in Akaska, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1953.

She was a retired payroll supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service in Pasco.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Juan A. Flores

Juan A. Flores, 89, of Sunnyside, died May 10 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Chihuahua, Mexico, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired general laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Randall Eubanks

Randall Eubanks, 71, of Kennewick, died May 8 in Kennewick.

He was born in Gooding, Idaho, and lived most of his life in the Tri-Cities area.

He was a retired Hanford health physics technician and radiological control technician.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.