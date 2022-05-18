ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

Thrive After 55 Health and Wellness Fair returns as in- person event

By Anne-Gerard Flynn
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPRINGFIELD - State Sen. Eric P. Lesser’s popular Thrive After 55 Health and Wellness Fair, held virtually the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, returns Friday,...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Springfield schools issue mask advisory for indoor events

SPRINGFIELD — Officials Wednesday recommended masks for people attending indoor end-of-year school-sponsored events, citing the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. “With the end of the year quickly approaching, we know how excited loved ones are to celebrate their student’s accomplishments, but we want to remind and advise everyone to do so with safety in mind, especially as the numbers of COVID-19 cases are increasing in our Springfield community,” said Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Longmeadow, MA
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
Longmeadow, MA
Government
Longmeadow, MA
Health
City
Longmeadow, MA
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
nbcboston.com

Why Do Some Get COVID While Others Don't in the Same Household?

COVID-19 cases are rising again in Massachusetts, and studies have shown that it can spread quickly throughout households if sick family members don't quarantine and members of the household don't wear masks. But often, one or more members of a household will get COVID but other family members don't. Why...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Kiss of Fire margarita by Dewey’s Lounge is one of the best cocktails in Springfield, according to the Springfield Regional Chamber

Four Springfield-area restaurants went head-to-head Wednesday in the fourth annual Fire and Ice Craft Cocktail Competition. The competition, hosted by the Springfield Regional Chamber, featured local bartenders who made creative cocktails with the themes of fire or ice. Dewey’s Lounge, which entered its Kiss of Fire margarita, was named the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Massachusetts

If you love to eat seafood then you know that sometimes it can be hard to find a place that knows how to prepare delicious seafood dishes. And while all of us could make them at home, there is something about going at a restaurant and enjoying a nice plate of food with your friends and family, or even by yourself. It might be the food or it might just be the fact that you are being served. Either way, that food just hits different! And because we want you to have an amazing experience when you are eating out, we have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here are our top choices:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairs#Thrive After#Health And Wellness Fair#Democrat#Wwlp#Mass Appeal#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
thegraftonnews.com

Tough time losing weight? Feeling tired? It could be food sensitivity

GRAFTON -- As part of its commitment to providing ongoing educational resources for the residents in and around Grafton, the newly renovated Grafton Public Library has invited local holistic health coach Deborah Genovesi, FDN-P, CHHC, to give a presentation called “Are Food Sensitivities Causing Your Fatigue & Weight Loss Resistance?”
GRAFTON, MA
WTNH.com

Health Headlines: How many times can you catch COVID?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — COVID-19 reinfections are now being seen more often by doctors in the U.S. and in Connecticut. “COVID reinfections are certainly possible just like many other viruses we’ve had in the past, the common cold you can get a reinfection from,” said Yale’s Chief of Emergency Medicine Administration Dr. Arjun Venkatesh.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Springfield to hold inaugural Pride Parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The city of Springfield will be holding its inaugural pride parade on Saturday, June 4, according to the Springfield Pride Parade Organization. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Springfield Technical Community College and end at around 5 p.m. outside City Hall. The event follows...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

GoFundMe launched for Youth On The Move, Black-owned Springfield transportation business that had almost all of its vehicles’ tires slashed

After over 50 Springfield transportation vehicles had their tires slashed during a mass act of vandalism in the Indian Orchard neighborhood over the weekend, a GoFundMe has been launched to help cover the damage expenses. Youth On The Move’s transportation vehicles had their tires slashed during the weekend in a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
75K+
Followers
54K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy