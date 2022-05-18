Their race for Tarrant judge was tough, but it’s time for Betsy Price to back Tim O’Hare

It’s been more than two months since the March 1 primary elections and it is time for all Republicans in Tarrant County to get behind Tim O’Hare for county judge.

Former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price — who lost to O’Hare in the primary — has expressed a reluctance to support him because she didn’t like his negative and partisan campaign and because his politics push too far to the right.

Without a doubt, the race to become the Republican nominee for county judge was a tough one. O’Hare started and ended with attack ads. Combined, the candidates spent millions of dollars, and by the last weeks of the campaign, both sides were running negative messages.

Campaigns are hard on all candidates, but they are particularly painful for those who do not win. I know firsthand. Just a year ago, I lost a bid for Fort Worth mayor.

During that election, things were said about me on mailers and in conversations that were unsavory, unfair and arguably untrue. Overall, the experience was painful to me, my family, and those close to us.

Nevertheless, on the night of the election, I called soon-to-be Mayor Mattie Parker to congratulate her, and two days later, I offered her my public endorsement . I did so because Parker’s politics are conservative and I wanted to see her win.

As a Republican, Price should move on from the sting of the loss and get behind O’Hare. With Beto O’Rourke providing coattails for Democratic candidates, and with Democrats energized by the prospect of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, O’Hare does not have a sure path to a November victory. Price is a strong and influential leader, and her endorsement would make a difference.

Several elected Republicans have expressed concern that the primary race for county judge was partisan and did not focus on issues specific to the job. But because of the COVID pandemic and the rise of questions about election integrity, the county judge has been elevated to a more public-facing role. Today, people look to this position for leadership on broader political issues.

A number of people have told me they believe that O’Hare’s staunchly conservative politics will lead to unpredictable decision-making as an elected official. That line of reasoning ignores the fact that O’Hare’s policy positions are, in my estimation, no different than those of other Republicans such as Gov. Greg Abbott or Congressman Roger Williams.

O’Hare is an accomplished attorney who has built an impressive investment company and has attained several personal and community political victories. He did not achieve his level of success without knowing how to cast a vision and lead with a steady hand.

I’ve also heard some Republicans complain that the party has pushed too far right. We have to remember, though, that primary candidates list toward the ends of the political spectrum. With the primary behind us, candidates will migrate closer to the center. Saying that this election is somehow different is an over-reaction.

I often do not agree with everything on the Republican Party platform, and I don’t always appreciate the way some Republicans express their views. Yet I stand by Republican candidates because the party of Lincoln still argues for limited government, market-based solutions and personal responsibility, even when these ideas are not popular.

As Republicans, we should set aside our primary election disagreements and unite around our candidates. Tarrant is the most populous county in the country that is still red, and I’d like it to stay that way. Giving up the county judge seat to a Democrat would strengthen liberal candidates running in future local, state, and federal races.

For the sake of the ideals that are important to us as conservatives, Betsy Price should publicly support Tim O’Hare. So should all other locally elected Republicans.

Brian Byrd, former Fort Worth City Council member

Brian Byrd, a former City Council member, is a physician in Fort Worth.