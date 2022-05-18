ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Their race for Tarrant judge was tough, but it’s time for Betsy Price to back Tim O’Hare

By Brian Byrd
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HJNHi_0fi5M8cJ00

It’s been more than two months since the March 1 primary elections and it is time for all Republicans in Tarrant County to get behind Tim O’Hare for county judge.

Former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price — who lost to O’Hare in the primary — has expressed a reluctance to support him because she didn’t like his negative and partisan campaign and because his politics push too far to the right.

Without a doubt, the race to become the Republican nominee for county judge was a tough one. O’Hare started and ended with attack ads. Combined, the candidates spent millions of dollars, and by the last weeks of the campaign, both sides were running negative messages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPLN6_0fi5M8cJ00
Betsy Price on primary election night. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com

Campaigns are hard on all candidates, but they are particularly painful for those who do not win. I know firsthand. Just a year ago, I lost a bid for Fort Worth mayor.

During that election, things were said about me on mailers and in conversations that were unsavory, unfair and arguably untrue. Overall, the experience was painful to me, my family, and those close to us.

Nevertheless, on the night of the election, I called soon-to-be Mayor Mattie Parker to congratulate her, and two days later, I offered her my public endorsement . I did so because Parker’s politics are conservative and I wanted to see her win.

As a Republican, Price should move on from the sting of the loss and get behind O’Hare. With Beto O’Rourke providing coattails for Democratic candidates, and with Democrats energized by the prospect of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, O’Hare does not have a sure path to a November victory. Price is a strong and influential leader, and her endorsement would make a difference.

Several elected Republicans have expressed concern that the primary race for county judge was partisan and did not focus on issues specific to the job. But because of the COVID pandemic and the rise of questions about election integrity, the county judge has been elevated to a more public-facing role. Today, people look to this position for leadership on broader political issues.

A number of people have told me they believe that O’Hare’s staunchly conservative politics will lead to unpredictable decision-making as an elected official. That line of reasoning ignores the fact that O’Hare’s policy positions are, in my estimation, no different than those of other Republicans such as Gov. Greg Abbott or Congressman Roger Williams.

O’Hare is an accomplished attorney who has built an impressive investment company and has attained several personal and community political victories. He did not achieve his level of success without knowing how to cast a vision and lead with a steady hand.

I’ve also heard some Republicans complain that the party has pushed too far right. We have to remember, though, that primary candidates list toward the ends of the political spectrum. With the primary behind us, candidates will migrate closer to the center. Saying that this election is somehow different is an over-reaction.

I often do not agree with everything on the Republican Party platform, and I don’t always appreciate the way some Republicans express their views. Yet I stand by Republican candidates because the party of Lincoln still argues for limited government, market-based solutions and personal responsibility, even when these ideas are not popular.

As Republicans, we should set aside our primary election disagreements and unite around our candidates. Tarrant is the most populous county in the country that is still red, and I’d like it to stay that way. Giving up the county judge seat to a Democrat would strengthen liberal candidates running in future local, state, and federal races.

For the sake of the ideals that are important to us as conservatives, Betsy Price should publicly support Tim O’Hare. So should all other locally elected Republicans.

Brian Byrd, a former City Council member, is a physician in Fort Worth.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wvdnH_0fi5M8cJ00
Brian Byrd, former Fort Worth City Council member

Comments / 3

Sonia McClarron Singleton
2d ago

OHare espouses hate and separation. This community does not need that. No matter what your party affiliation is, one should be able to stand for issues and causes that make our community better. Enough hate! Enough of others diluting our democracy! Enough of uncompassionate leadership! We must have elected officials who can compromise and work together. The extreme views on both sides of the aisle are damaging our community.

Reply
2
Related
WFAA

Texas A&M to make over $1 billion investment in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — Part of downtown Fort Worth is about to grow big. City leaders reached out to Texas A&M University about a partnership that's making Cowtown the talk of the country. The Texas A&M University Board of Regents voted to approve a $1.5 billion investment in Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
keranews.org

Dallas-area congressional primary angling a potential upset

DALLAS — Jane Hope Hamilton first started thinking about running for Congress in 2015. She’d been in North Texas Democratic political circles for more than a decade by that time — working as a congressional staffer for U.S. Reps. Martin Frost and Marc Veasey. In her now...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tarrant County, TX
Government
City
Lincoln, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Government
County
Tarrant County, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Elections
Fort Worth, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Betsy Price
garlandjournal.com

EBJ SPEAKS:WHY SHE CHOSE JASMINE CROCKETT TO BE HER SUCCESSOR?

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, speaking during a town hall meeting last night hosted by Roland Martin of the Black Star Network at community Missionary Baptist Church at Cedar Hill, discussed why she chose State Rep. Jasmine Crockett to be her successor. She was followed by Rep. Crockett, who talked about the issues she deemed a priority.
CEDAR HILL, TX
NBC News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's policies, rhetoric under fire after N.Y., Dallas shootings

SAN ANTONIO — Even before a gunman opened fire at an El Paso Walmart, Latino legislators had warned Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about his anti-immigrant rhetoric. Almost three years since that tragic day that ended the lives of 23 people — and as Buffalo, New York, mourns the racially motivated shooting deaths of 10 people — Abbott’s election-year rhetoric and activities are coming under fire.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Conservative Politics#Election#Tarrant
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Want To Tackle Inflation? Don’t Make It Worse!

Inflation is averaging 9.9%, but for small businesses on Main Street, it can be double-digit! How does anyone expect paychecks to keep up? And what is President Biden doing in the meantime? Accusing corporations of not paying their fair share of taxes! Texas Congressman Kevin Brady is the Ranking Member of the House Ways & Means Committee, and he says if Biden really wants to tackle inflation, it’s simple: don’t make it worse! Congressman Brady joins Rick to talk about that and much more. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TEXAS STATE
fortworthreport.org

Flush with federal funds, Fort Worth spends $146 million in 6 months

Nearly $146 million in Fort Worth’s American Rescue Plan Act funding is gone, six months after the city received $173 million in federal funding. Still, almost $28 million remains. The federal dollars, designed to spur pandemic-related economic recovery, paid for several big ticket items, including a convention center expansion...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
558
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy