Boston Police searching for missing man with dementia

By Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man with dementia who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Angel Maldonado, 64, was last seen at 10 a.m. in the area of 11 Fidelis Way in the city’s Brighton neighborhood.

Maldonado is 5 feet 6 inches tall, balding, and has a gray beard. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt with a blue shirt underneath.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 617-343-4256.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

