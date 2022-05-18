ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

‘Urban corridos’ band that speaks to young American Latinos is coming to Tri-Cities

By Alexandria Osborne
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CgjD7_0fi5M2Jx00

A Latino band from California who’ve already landed on five different Billboard charts is coming to Tri-Cities in November.

Fuerza Regida started off as a local cover band, but now has over six million monthly listeners on Spotify , with singles of their own such as Descansando and Los Mire Con Talento, as well as a music video for Vamos Bien.

Their current music style combines classic elements of regional Mexican music with urban music and adds lyrics that bring stories of experiences young U.S. Latinos face growing up, according to Billboard.com .

The group from California formed in 2015, with a name that means “strength” and “govern.”

Along with landing on multiple Billboard charts, their album Del Barrio Hasta Aqui debuted at No. 1 on the Regional Mexican Albums chart.

2022 tour

Before its tour begins on July 23, the band is scheduled to perform at a music festival in Chicago alongside artists such as J. Balvin and Wisin y Yandel.

Their upcoming tour will kick-off in San Jose, Calif., and then will make their way around the country before coming to the Toyota Arena in Kennewick on Nov. 13.

Tickets will be available for presale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, through 10 p.m. May 19 through the TicketMaster website .

Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
