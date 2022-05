SPRINGFIELD - Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz was acquitted of assault in connection with a 2015 street brawl between off-duty police and four Black civilians. Diaz was the sixth police officer to be tried in the long-running investigation. Prosecutors argued Diaz was among an angry mob of drunken co-workers who squared off with the four men after a verbal dispute inside Nathan Bill’s bar and restaurant, and brandished a gun at the civilians.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO