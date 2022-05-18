ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Britt Baker SHOOTS SOFTLY On Jade Cargill, Christian Cage, John Silver, Johnny Gargano, More

By Skylar Russell
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago

Britt Baker's daily job is being a dentist, meaning she sticks her hand in people's mouth both in the ring and in the office. While it might seem like doing such a thing might cause everyone to hate you, Baker still had some nice things to say about both her fellow...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Sasha Banks and Naomi Walkout During Monday’s Raw Reportedly Not A ‘Work’

Fightful Select has released some additional details regarding the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation which took place at Monday’s WWE RAW and saw them walk out of the broadcast early due to frustrations with their creative. The report notes that despite many sources reporting Naomi was scheduled to win...
WWE
ComicBook

Sasha Banks Hinted At How WWE Treats Her Prior to Walking Out of WWE Raw

Sasha Banks' appearances on Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls interview series dropped this week in which she talked about how she is treated by the WWE as one of its biggest stars. The full interview was released to YouTube on Tuesday and fans have since combed through the comments following Banks' decision (along with her tag team partner Naomi) to walk out of this week's Monday Night Raw over creative frustrations with how the Women's Tag Team Championships were being used.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Becky Lynch Takes A Blind Swing At Cody Rhodes

That’s some good selling. One of the most common statements that you will hear about a WWE event is that it is much better live. There are a lot of problems with WWE events, but they are a lot more fun when you are there in person. If nothing else, you get to see some things that would never fly on television, which was the case this week after Monday Night Raw went off the air.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ricky Steamboat Declines To Wrestle Ric Flair At Starrcast V

It turns out Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will not be taking part in Ric Flair’s retirement match at Starrcast V after all. The 69-year-old former NWA World Heavyweight Champion confirmed reports that he was approached for a match at the event, however stated that he would not be part of the match during a Highspots Superstore signing.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Cage
Person
Shotzi Blackheart
Person
Britt Baker
Person
Johnny Gargano
Person
Candice Lerae
Fightful

Carmella Defends Corey Graves' Commentary Regarding Sasha Banks And Naomi On 5/16 WWE Raw

Monday's WWE Raw was headlined by Asuka and Becky Lynch battling it out to determine the top contender for the Raw Women's Championship. The bout was originally announced as a six-pack challenge featuring Asuka, Lynch, Doudrop, Nikki ASH, Sasha Banks, and Naomi. During the show, it was announced that Banks and Naomi had left, leaving Becky Lynch to ask Adam Pearce to change things.
WWE
Fightful

Four Horsemen Reunion Announced For Starrcast V

Starrcast announced that Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Lex Luger, JJ Dillon, and Barry Windham will reunite for one last ride. The panel is being billed as the first and last time the Horsemen will be on stage together. One of the most popular groups in wrestling history, the group was formed in 1985 with the original members consisting of Flair, Arn, Tully, Dillon, and Ole Anderson. Windham was part of the group beginning in 1988 through 1991 while Luger was part of the group in 1987.
NASHVILLE, TN
Fightful

John Cena Hopes To Be Back In WWE Soon, Is Very Aware His 20-Year Anniversary Is Around The Corner

We can't see him right now, but John Cena is hopeful he will return to WWE soon. John Cena was the top guy in WWE for over a decade, however, these days he is fully committed to his opportunities beyond the squared circle. John has not been in a ring since last summer when he lost to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam and was subsequently beat up by Brock Lesnar. However, this year marks a special one for John as he will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of his main roster WWE debut.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
Fightful

WWE 2K22 Releases 'Most Wanted' DLC Featuring Cactus Jack, Ilja Dragunov, Indi Hartwell, More

WWE 2K22 released a new DLC pack today, which marks their second release of the DLC schedule thus far. The pack, which is available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, features past characters from the game like Cactus Jack, Vader and The Boogeyman, while also featuring NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov and Indi Hartwell -- who are making their first appearance in a WWE game.
WWE
PWMania

News On Jim Ross’ AEW Contract Status

Back in February, AEW announcer Jim Ross mentioned that his contract was coming to an end. JR provided an update on his future in AEW during his Grilling JR podcast. “I don’t think we’ve made this announcement, but I signed an extension with AEW not too long ago. I appreciate Tony Khan’s confidence and his willingness to keep me on the team and contribute. We’re not going a long time, but I think I signed for about a year and a half or something like that to stay in the position I’m in. I’m just really pleased that at 70, I still have a future, and at 70, I’m still loving what I do.”
WWE
Fightful

Samoa Joe, Wardlow, Swerve Strickland, And More Announced For 5/25 AEW Dynamite

AEW has begun announcing the lineup for the go-home episode of Dynamite before Double or Nothing. First, after taking his ten lashes this evening, Wardlow will face Shawn Spears in a Steel Cage match where MJF will serve as the special guest referee. Wardlow must defeat Spears before his match against MJF at Double or Nothing becomes official.
WWE
FanSided

Everything we know about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out on WWE Raw

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out on WWE Monday Night Raw on May 16. Here is everything we know. On the May 16 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, a six-pack challenge was announced that would determine the No. 1 contender to the Raw Women’s Championship. That was later changed to a one-on-one singles match between Becky Lynch and Asuka.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat Says He Declined Offer To Face Ric Flair

Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat has addressed his rumored return to the ring. Over the past month, Ric Flair has been uploading videos of himself training for an in-ring return which is set to happen on July 31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The bout is believed to be between Flair and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) against The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) and a partner.
NASHVILLE, TN
Fightful

Hangman Page Ate A Month Old And Softish Reese's Fast Break

Hangman Page found an old Reese's Fast Break and wondered if he should eat it. After an hour, he either did or didn't listen to the fans, deciding to eat it. It was mushy, which could be due to the AC being broken in his house. That was Hangman Page's...
WWE
Fightful

WWE Files New Trademark On In-Ring Name

WWE has field a new trademark for an in-ring name. On May 13, WWE filed to trademark "Ava Raine" for entertainment purposes. The name has yet to be given to any WWE superstar. IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

9K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy