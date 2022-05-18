ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Royals and White Sox split doubleheader

JC Post
JC Post
 2 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer outdueled Davis Martin as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 in the second...

Jose Abreu operating first base for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is starting in Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Abreu will man first base after Gavin Sheets was given a breather against their division competition. numberFire's models project Abreu to score 10.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
CHICAGO, IL
Royals Provide Salvador Perez Injury Update In Between Tuesday Games

With the bases loaded in the seventh inning of their eventual 3-0 loss to Chicago, Perez was pulled from the game in favor of Carlos Santana. The Royals clearly knew something was going on then and despite manager Mike Matheny not having much of an injury update initially, Perez's evaluations with an on-site hand specialist and subsequent imagining conducted were enough to determine a left thumb sprain.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Royals host the Twins to start 3-game series

LINE: Twins -129, Royals +110; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals begin a three-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins on Friday. Kansas City has an 8-12 record in home games and a 14-23 record overall. The Royals are 10-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Robert homers, drives in 4 as White Sox beat Royals 7-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luis Robert homered and drove in four runs as the Chicago White Sox rallied past the Kansas City Royals 7-4 Thursday to win the five-game series. Robert delivered a pair of RBI singles before hitting a two-run homer into the left field stands in the eighth. His sixth home run of the season capped Chicago’s sixth come-from-behind win.
CHICAGO, IL
White Sox vs. Royals Prediction and Odds for Thursday, May 19 (Time for Kansas City to Pull the Plug on Hernandez)

The Chicago White Sox are finally playing like the team most of us expected before the season started. As a result, Chicago has climbed back into contention in the AL Central. A division they were predicted to run away with. Chicago is still hovering around the .500 mark as we near the end of the month, but it’s still an improvement on their low point at 7-12.
KANSAS CITY, MO
White Sox Bats Remain Impotent in 6-2 Loss to Royals

Win one, lose one has been the story lately for the Chicago White Sox, who can’t seem to stay above .500. The loss column grew Wednesday night as the Sox dropped the fourth of a five-game set in Kansas City by a score of 6-2. Lucas Giolito labored in his return from the COVID Related injured list and the White Sox offense remained relatively dormant. Sox hitters have one walk in their last two games.
CHICAGO, IL
