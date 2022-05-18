Royals and White Sox split doubleheader

The Chicago White Sox are finally playing like the team most of us expected before the season started. As a result, Chicago has climbed back into contention in the AL Central. A division they were predicted to run away with. Chicago is still hovering around the .500 mark as we near the end of the month, but it’s still an improvement on their low point at 7-12.

