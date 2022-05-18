SINGLE-DAY STREET CLOSURE ON NORTH 25th THURSDAY MORNING

A small stretch of roadway will be closed this morning in Sheboygan. Crews from the Forestry Division will be on North 25th Street between Seamann and Superior Avenues to remove a dying tree starting at 9:00 this morning. They will be on hand until around noon, and motorists are being...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A portion of Chantel Street in Green Bay will be closed for the foreseeable future starting on Thursday. According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, Chantel Street, from Ninth Street to Michaline Drive, will be closed for pavement and bridge repair. Officials say...
TOWN OF CEDARBURG — The Covered Bridge Pedestrian Bridge has been immediately closed to all traffic following the discovery of a large crack on one of the bridge’s trusses. Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bridge Inspectors have determined that no one should use the bridge at this time. The...
A small business in Manitowoc has announced that they are closing its doors soon. Workingman’s Friend went to Facebook to say that they would be permanently closed in the next couple of weeks. They cited the combination of the stress brought on by the pandemic, followed by the road...
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Anthony Molinaro woke up to a 4:30 a.m. phone call from local police-fire dispatch on Monday (May 16), alerting...
BUCHANAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy vehicles are not allowed to cross a local bridge in Outagamie County due to it showing signs of old age. According to the Outagamie County Highway Department, the bridge on County KK over Kankapot Creek will now have a weight limit of 20 tons and it goes into effect immediately.
After enjoying an extended period of low activity, newly-released COVID-19 data from the Centers for Disease Control has Sheboygan County experiencing a “Medium” level of community transmission. Manitowoc and Calumet are the only neighboring counties remaining low, while Ozaukee and Washington Counties have reached a high level of...
You’ll want to keep your eyes on the road, but others may have their eyes on your driving from above in Sheboygan County next week. The Wisconsin State Patrol will be sending airborne troopers for aerial enforcement in four Wisconsin Counties, including Sheboygan, beginning today with pilots watching Highway 172 in Brown County. Columbia and Washington Counties are also on the schedule during the next week or so. I-43 in Sheboygan County will be observed next week Thursday, the 26th, as we approach Memorial Day weekend and the start of the busy summer travel season.
CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – Changes are coming to the bathrooms at a park in Fond du Lac County after the women’s bathrooms were vandalized. According to the Campbellsport Fire Department, the women’s bathrooms were vandalized at Fireman’s Park. This is reportedly the third time in 2022 that the park has been vandalized.
Power went out for numerous Manitowoc Public Utilities customers this morning. According to a news release from MPU, a car struck a power pole in the downtown area of the City at around 12:30 a.m. causing an outage for roughly 1,200 customers. Crews worked diligently to replace two broken poles...
The Wisconsin DOT is working out the details for another highway construction job in Sheboygan County. What we know so far is that the project will be on Highway 32 between County Highway D in Cedar Grove and Highway 28 in Sheboygan Falls. The project will involve resurfacing the roadway,...
FOOTVILLE, Wis. — State Highway 11 reopened east of Footville Monday night more than five hours after a fatal crash blocked the road in both directions, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s office, A Chevrolet Silverado headed west on Highway 11 crossed the centerline and crashed into a Ford F550 that was headed...
A spill of chemicals at Sheboygan’s Blue Harbor Resort on Monday sent fire, medical and HazMat rushing to the scene after an employee was overcome by fumes. Sheboygan Fire Department BattalionChief Pat Nicolaus said they received the call of a possible hazardous material leak in the pool filtration room area at 12:24 Monday afternoon. The first units arriving on the scene were told by the employee that he’d opened the door to the filtration room and was overcome with fumes. He immediately closed the door and called the fire department. Firefighters then evacuated the immediate area of the filtration room pending the arrival of the HazMat team.
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is utilizing a set of cameras to check license plates while they pass by drivers. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, one of their squad cars has an Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR). How does the ALPR actually...
While Manitowoc officials are very excited about the work being done in the River Point District, another group that is showing a lot of faith in the project is the Environmental Protection Agency. The City of Manitowoc recently received another grant from the EPA for the project. Manitowoc Mayor Justin...
A major intersection in Green Bay was closed off for a while yesterday following a traffic crash. The Green Bay Police Department warned the public of the closure of the North Webster Avenue/University Avenue intersection at around 10:00 a.m. Details regarding the crash have not yet been released, but the...
