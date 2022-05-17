ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perfectly Steamed Rice

By Kwame Onwuachi
 5 days ago

Perfectly steamed rice can be stored in...

Mini Potato, Steak, and Chorizo Pies

Preheat oven to 450°F. Grease 6 (12- to 16-ounce) individual pie dishes with butter; set aside. Melt 1/4 cup butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Add onion, carrot, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and cook, stirring often, until onion is soft but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add ground beef and chorizo; cook, stirring often, until meat is browned and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle flour over mixture, and cook, stirring constantly, 2 minutes. Stir in stock, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, and oregano; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring often, until flavors meld and vegetables soften, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in mustard and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Tamarind Chicken

Place chicken on a cutting board, and pat dry. Using kitchen shears, cut on either side of backbone to remove; reserve backbone for another use, if desired. Using a sharp chef's knife, cut through breastbone to separate chicken into halves. Cut each half to separate into 2 pieces, leaving thigh and drumstick attached and breast and wing attached. Set chicken pieces aside.
Guava and Cheese Pasteles

Meanwhile, stir flour, salt, and water in a medium bowl until it forms a smooth ball, or mix in stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Add a few drops of water to bring the dough together if needed, or a dusting of flour if dough is too sticky; it will vary depending on the humidity among other factors. Cover bowl and let dough rest for 15 minutes.
Scallop Grenobloise

Sprinkle scallops evenly with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add scallops; cook until well seared and golden brown on bottoms, about 3 minutes. Flip scallops; cook until just opaque throughout, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer scallops to a platter, and cover with aluminum foil to keep warm. Wipe skillet clean.
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
Japanese 7-Eleven Egg Salad Sandwich

If there's one tip I feel confident sharing about going to Japan, it's that your first meal shouldn't be at some iconic sushi place or secret yakitori spot only chefs seem to know about: It should be at 7-Eleven. Between the jet lag from the long flight messing up your sense of reality, the flashing lights, and the crowds, the first 24 hours in a place like Tokyo risk feeling like an urban fun house. The Japanese version of the famous convenience store, where you can get canned iced coffee that rivals any pricey cold brew in the States, crispy karaage, as well as bento boxes, makes the transition a little easier. And then there's the egg salad sandwich.  
Get Movie Theater-Level Popcorn with This At-Home Popper That's on Sale for $12

Fact: No movie-watching experience is complete without delicious popcorn. It's no wonder the buttery snack is the most purchased food item at the cinema—and if you want that movie theater quality at home, look no further than the Popco Silicone Popcorn Popper. It's on sale for just $12 at Amazon, and shoppers can't stop buying it.
9 Last-Minute Kitchen Gifts Guaranteed to Arrive by Mother's Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As far as I'm concerned, the moms of the world deserve the royal treatment every day. But Mother's Day is a great excuse to lavish a little extra love on Mom. Beyond the requisite Mother's Day brunch, this is a holiday for gift-giving.
The F&W Guide to Making Ice Cream at Home

From the very first time she churned out a pint of vanilla, watching as a batch of cream turned thick and silky in an ice cream maker, chef Fany Gerson was hooked. "Making ice cream is just as fun as eating it," she says. Gerson loved making ice cream so much that in 2010, she opened La Newyorkina, an ice cream and paleta shop in New York City that drew on her expertise and passion for Mexican sweets and pastries, and later wrote a cookbook called Mexican Ice Cream with all of her tips and tricks. 
Amazon's Best-Selling Ice Cream Maker Isn't What You'd Expect

Temperatures are finally rising, which means we need to start stocking up on frozen treats to keep cool. Ice cream seems like the obvious choice, especially smooth, flavorful homemade scoops. But the coolest ice cream machine on Amazon actually makes a different frozen dessert: this best-selling appliance transforms frozen fruit into refreshing soft serve in mere minutes.
Campers Say This Portable Coffee Grinder Holds a Charge for Over a Month, and It's 40% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you're planning a road trip, camping excursion, or simply a weekend getaway, it can feel impossible to prepare a quality cup of coffee far from your kitchen Fortunately, enjoying a fresh, flavorful brew anywhere you go is just a button away thanks to this portable coffee grinder from Amazon and it's 40% off right now.
Pepsi Pizza? The Beverage Brand Created a Cola-Infused Pepperoni

Pizza toppings can be a contentious subject. But if you're bored of the typical pineapple debate, Pepsi has just unveiled a pie that, regardless of how it tastes, is certainly discussion-worthy: a pizza topped with cola-infused pepperonis. Launching on May 20, the Pepsi-Roni Pizza is billed as "a complete reimagining...
Wild Mushroom-and-Swiss Dutch Baby

Whisk together flour, 3/4 teaspoon of the kosher salt, and 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper in a large bowl. Whisk together eggs, milk, and mustard in a medium bowl until completely combined. Gradually whisk about half of the milk mixture into flour mixture, whisking until smooth and free of lumps. Gradually whisk in remaining milk mixture until thoroughly combined.
Platanos Foster

Add 3 tablespoons of the coconut water to the skillet, then give the plantains a stir, and cover the skillet. Reduce heat to low and cook until plantains are soft, turning once, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer plantains to a plate. Increase heat to medium and add brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, salt, and a teaspoon of coconut water to skillet. Stir until sugar is melted, about 30 seconds. Return plantains to skillet and cook for 1 minute on each side.
Raspberry-Hibiscus Sorbet

Place hibiscus flowers and 1 cup water in a small saucepan; bring to a boil over high. Remove from heat; cover and let steep 30 minutes. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard hibiscus flowers, or reserve for garnish. Add 1 cup sugar to infused mixture, and stir until dissolved. Set aside until ready to use.
Blackened Fish Sandwiches with Horseradish Tartar Sauce

Add oil and remaining 2 tablespoons butter to skillet; cook over high until butter is melted. Add fish fillets; cook until blackened on bottoms, about 3 minutes. Flip fillets; cook until blackened on other sides and just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat, and transfer fish to a plate.
Stuffed Clams with Linguiça and Arugula

Combine wine and clam juice in a large saucepan; bring to a boil over high. Add clams; cover and cook until clams begin to open, 5 to 7 minutes. Uncover; using tongs, transfer clams to a large rimmed baking sheet. Let cool 5 minutes. Discard any clams that did not open. Pour cooking liquid through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a heatproof bowl.
