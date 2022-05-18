Fox News Host Mark Levin Proudly Stokes 'Great Replacement Theory'

Fox News host Mark Levin blatantly supported the “great replacement theory” Tuesday on his radio show, joining colleague Tucker Carlson and top House Republican Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) in pushing a racist conspiracy embraced by the gunman charged in the Buffalo, New York, mass killing. (Listen below.)

Carlson, denounced by political leaders for promoting the baseless idea hundreds of times on his prime time show , on Tuesday attempted to dance around the controversy by declaring he wasn’t sure what it was .

Levin took the direct route.

The theory stokes white fear by asserting that elite Democrats and others are scheming to replace white Americans with people of color through immigration or to undermine white influence in other ways. It has gained footing among conservatives, including several mainstream Republican Senate candidates .

The accused Buffalo shooter repeatedly cited the white supremacist theory in a 180-page racist screed.

“The ‘great replacement’ ideology is indeed a policy of the Democrat policy,” Levin said. “They have celebrated it. They’ve spoken of it. Obama has, Biden has.”

Levin, the host of “Life, Liberty and Levin” on Fox News, praised Stefanik for her leadership and for her ad asserting that “illegal immigrants ... will overthrow our current electorate and create a permanent liberal majority in Washington.”

“Isn’t that why the Democrats are doing this? Is there some other reason?” Levin asked on “The Mark Levin Show.” “Does anybody believe if people coming across the border illegally would potentially be Republicans, that the Democrat Party would support it?”

“How many people have died as a result of the Democrat Party and Biden’s great replacement ideology? I’m just wondering.”

H/T Media Matters

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.