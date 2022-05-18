ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Fox News Host Mark Levin Proudly Stokes 'Great Replacement Theory'

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7dr9_0fi5KL4v00

Fox News host Mark Levin blatantly supported the “great replacement theory” Tuesday on his radio show, joining colleague Tucker Carlson and top House Republican Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) in pushing a racist conspiracy embraced by the gunman charged in the Buffalo, New York, mass killing. (Listen below.)

Carlson, denounced by political leaders for promoting the baseless idea hundreds of times on his prime time show , on Tuesday attempted to dance around the controversy by declaring he wasn’t sure what it was .

Levin took the direct route.

The theory stokes white fear by asserting that elite Democrats and others are scheming to replace white Americans with people of color through immigration or to undermine white influence in other ways. It has gained footing among conservatives, including several mainstream Republican Senate candidates .

The accused Buffalo shooter repeatedly cited the white supremacist theory in a 180-page racist screed.

“The ‘great replacement’ ideology is indeed a policy of the Democrat policy,” Levin said. “They have celebrated it. They’ve spoken of it. Obama has, Biden has.”

Levin, the host of “Life, Liberty and Levin” on Fox News, praised Stefanik for her leadership and for her ad asserting that “illegal immigrants ... will overthrow our current electorate and create a permanent liberal majority in Washington.”

“Isn’t that why the Democrats are doing this? Is there some other reason?” Levin asked on “The Mark Levin Show.” “Does anybody believe if people coming across the border illegally would potentially be Republicans, that the Democrat Party would support it?”

“How many people have died as a result of the Democrat Party and Biden’s great replacement ideology? I’m just wondering.”

H/T Media Matters

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 110

Val Maria
1d ago

If your going to ban books that are not good then ban fox too. They provide no good news coverage just misinformation and hate.

Reply(18)
48
Just thinking here
1d ago

What ever happened to the idea of the US being the great melting pot? I guess it’s ok as long as the ingredients are to the liking of the GOP.

Reply(9)
28
jim bofa
1d ago

democrats are definitely pushing replacement theory. thing is that it's not racial replacement, it's political replacement. the democrats have said for years that 'demographics is destiny', and that changing the demographics will push the country politically left. they've said it openly. it's political. that's why they want illegals from Honduras, but once it came out that Cubans voted en masse for Trump, Obama on his way out of office ended the 'wet dry amnesty' for Cubans out of nowhere while doing nothing about the southern border.

Reply
7
Related
MarketRealist

Jesse Watters: Why the Fox News Host Has Been Missing in Action

Political commentator and author Jesse Watters appears to have been missing in action for a few days, leaving many of his fans and Fox News followers questioning his whereabouts. Watters currently serves as the co-host of The Five, which airs weekdays at 5:00–6:00 p.m. ET, and host of Jesse Watters Primetime (weeknights 7:00–8:00 p.m. ET), both on Fox News.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Mic

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t think Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, or Donald Trump should be canceled

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t believe in canceling people. At least that’s the sentiment that seemed to come through in his new interview with The New York Times’ Kara Swisher for her Sway podcast. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was asked about a few of society’s most divisive figures: Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Donald Trump. And while Kimmel has been comedically hard on those men on his late-night show, he doesn’t think that their behavior merits canceling them — that is if you believe people can get canceled to begin with.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Elise Stefanik
Person
Mark Levin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Republicans#Democrats#Fox News Host#House#Americans#Senate
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

'I'm quitting': Anonymous Trump defector ditches GOP, citing Buffalo shooting

Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff in the Trump administration, announced his departure from the Republican Party on Monday. Taylor made waves in 2018 after publishing an anonymous op-ed in the New York Times titled, "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration."
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
HuffPost

HuffPost

58K+
Followers
3K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy