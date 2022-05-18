ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musk weighs in on Apple delaying their return-to-office plan with bizarre ‘lazy dog’ meme

By Chloe Taylor
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kCpnZ_0fi5K2ON00

Elon Musk appeared to mock Apple on Wednesday after it emerged that the tech giant was delaying its return-to-office plan.

Responding to a Bloomberg report that outlined Apple’s postponement of its plans to bring workers back to the office three days a week, Musk posted a meme that seemed to poke fun at the company and suggest that those who work from home do not, in fact, work.

The billionaire Tesla CEO hasn’t publicly taken a clear position on the debate around returning to the office, but he reportedly spoke in now-deleted tweets last month about converting Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter since “no one shows up anyway.”

During the initial COVID-19 outbreak, it was reported that workers at Tesla’s plant in Fremont, California, had been fired for choosing to work from home — claims that Musk has denied, and Tesla said in a statement were “fundamentally untrue.”

More recently, Musk praised China’s work culture, commending Chinese workers for “burning the 3 a.m. oil” and noting that “they won’t even leave the factory…whereas in America people are trying to avoid going to work at all.”

Employees at Twitter — the social media company Musk could be on the verge of taking over — have reportedly raised concerns that their option to work from home full-time could be rescinded if the deal goes through.

