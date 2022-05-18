Musk weighs in on Apple delaying their return-to-office plan with bizarre ‘lazy dog’ meme

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Elon Musk appeared to mock Apple on Wednesday after it emerged that the tech giant was delaying its return-to-office plan.

Responding to a Bloomberg report that outlined Apple’s postponement of its plans to bring workers back to the office three days a week, Musk posted a meme that seemed to poke fun at the company and suggest that those who work from home do not, in fact, work.

The billionaire Tesla CEO hasn’t publicly taken a clear position on the debate around returning to the office, but he reportedly spoke in now-deleted tweets last month about converting Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter since “no one shows up anyway.”

During the initial COVID-19 outbreak, it was reported that workers at Tesla’s plant in Fremont, California, had been fired for choosing to work from home — claims that Musk has denied, and Tesla said in a statement were “fundamentally untrue.”

More recently, Musk praised China’s work culture, commending Chinese workers for “burning the 3 a.m. oil” and noting that “they won’t even leave the factory…whereas in America people are trying to avoid going to work at all.”

Employees at Twitter — the social media company Musk could be on the verge of taking over — have reportedly raised concerns that their option to work from home full-time could be rescinded if the deal goes through.