On the Scene: Catching up with Tony Award winner Ali Stroker. We discuss her new Shakespeare role

Tony Award winner Ali Stroker, a singer and actor known for her groundbreaking work on stage, is bringing her message of triumph over disability to children.

Stroker plays Lady Ann in Shakespeare's Richard III at Shakespeare in the Park.

“Shakespeare in the Park has always been on my bucket list, like dream job,” says Stroker. “I used to go see the plays in the park when I was at NYU."

Stroker went on to say, “This is my first professional opportunity doing Shakespeare. I've done readings, and worked on it in classes, but this is the first time doing a Shakespeare play."

Stroker says it's sure to be a challenge -- one that's she's been waiting to tackle.