Body Elizabeth Denese Brumit Gray (Beth) went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 10. Beth is survived by her husband, Joe Gray; mother, Patricia Mason; father, Chuck Brumit; sons, Kenney Brumit, Tommy Dommert, Austin Dommert, and Terry Dommert; daughters-in-love, Ashley, wife of Kenney, Yessi, wife of Tommy, and Ashley, wife of Austin; bonus children, Robert and wife, Maggie, Randy and Sabrina and husband, Tyron. She is also survived by brothers, Mike Brumit and Kent Brumit (Gail); sister, Barbara Tidwell (Chris) and numerous grandchildren.

