Lake Placid, NY

Lake Placid and North Elba Destination Management Plan Developed

By Annette Pisano Higley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of North Elba, the Village of Lake Placid and the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) have collaborated to develop a destination management plan. This plan will guide efforts of local government, tourism organizations, environmental agencies, economic development initiatives, community organizations, residents and other organizations within the area. Its...

lakeplacidnews.com

Cases made for Lake Placid STR permits

LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Village Board of Trustees on Monday, May 16 heard from two people who have applied for exceptions to the village’s moratorium on issuing new short-term vacation rental permits, and three people from the public gave their opinions on the applications. The village...
LAKE PLACID, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Tracking Timberdoodles

The American woodcock, or Timberdoodle, is a migratory upland bird, whose numbers have been declining for several decades. Since 2018, DEC has been a partner in the Eastern Woodcock Migration Research Cooperative, led by the University of Maine. The goal of the larger collaborative is to understand the woodcock’s migration ecology. During this study, 40 woodcock have been marked in New York and over 500 for the project overall. This year, DEC is expanding its efforts by partnering with SUNY Brockport and the University of Maine to better understand woodcock’s habitat usage during the spring breeding and summer brood rearing seasons. As part of the expanded effort, DEC biologists and technicians will be out trying to capture woodcock in early May. The information from this study will help guide habitat management on state and private lands in New York to benefit woodcock and other species that rely on early successional forest habitats. Check out a video about this interesting research.
WILDLIFE
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Loss of A Saratoga Icon

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Despite that more than a half-century had gone by since he first visited the Spa City, Hud Armstrong could effortlessly recall the first time he laid eyes on the place that would become home. “It was back in the ‘50s and we were living in South...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

NYS DEC Relocates Moose from Upstate New York Backyard

It is so nice to see so many people care about the amazing creatures we share our communities with on a daily basis. Turtles, baby squirrels, owls, even porcupines often become the subject of social media posts regarding how to help them or even rescue them in the case of an emergency.
HUDSON, NY
Hot 99.1

Stunning $7 Mil Jaw Dropping Mansion on 15 Acres For Sale in Stillwater

Jaw-Dropping Saratoga Lake Mansion With Waterfall & Wine Cellar. This stunning mansion has been on the market for a while and now the price has been reduced. It was $8.9 million and now a cool $7 million. When looking through the pictures of this gorgeous mansion my jaw was on the floor. There is so much attention to detail and elegance throughout this home. It sits on 15 acres with breathtaking views of Saratoga Lake. Check out the outdoor patio complete with a pool house that actually I would be happy calling my home. There is a built-in barbeque and the pool has a beautiful stone waterfall!
STILLWATER, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Walking Adirondack Cemeteries

I have always been fascinated by old cemeteries. There is something special about the serenity and peace of such places. To the observant visitor, they can also reveal much about the past, and perhaps, some insight into the lives of those who have preceded us. My interest in cemeteries was...
JOHNSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown restaurant serves a last...lesson

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old “Ruby Tuesday” restaurant off Arsenal Street was demolished last month to make way for a Chick-fil-A. But before it was torn down, Watertown firefighters got inside for hands-on training in a building they didn’t have to preserve. They practiced cutting...
WATERTOWN, NY
sevendaysvt

WTF: What's to Become of Charlie's Boathouse?

Charlie's Boathouse sits on a grassy, quiet piece of land that's just off the northernmost end of the Burlington bike path. It has a clear view of the Adirondack Mountains across Lake Champlain, and, on a warm May day, the snowy ski trails on Whiteface Mountain were still visible. But at the boathouse, dandelions were in bloom, the grass was lush and the sound of the waves hitting driftwood piled along the shore was peaceful.
BURLINGTON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Public comment sought on Quaker Road overhaul

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Department of Public Works is considering a proposal to repair and repave Quaker Road, also known as County Routes 47 and 70. The road is a busy artery connecting a large variety of businesses, and is traversed heavily by travelers between Lake George, Glens Falls and Hudson Falls. The […]
WARREN COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Coming June 1: Gas Relief for Motorists

BALLSTON SPA — The county Board of Supervisors staged a 30-minute special meeting May 11 and approved a pump savings cost for motorists in Saratoga of about .06 per gallon, which will go into effect on June 1. The tax savings at the pump was approved by the majority...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Springs CSD School Board Election Results

SARATOGA SPRINGS —Tuesday May 17 the Saratoga Springs City School District held their school budget and Board of Education elections. Residents of the Saratoga Springs City School District approved the proposed $137,138,255 school budget for 2022-2023 by a vote of 4747 to 1501. In addition, the bus bond proposition was approved by a vote of 4338 to 1238 and the facilities bond proposition was approved by a vote of 4545 to 1643.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
mynbc5.com

Wednesday marks '518 Day' in northern New York

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Wednesday marks a special occasion in northern New York — 518 Day. The date is celebrated annually on May 18 in recognition of the region's area code, 518. It has become a date some residents use to express why they love the area. NBC5 News...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Adirondack Paddling Symposium returns with new presenters, new host

The Adirondack Paddling Symposium will return this June with new organizers and a new host community. The Symposium is a comprehensive weekend of paddling instruction for beginners and intermediates, and includes course tracks for kayaks, pack boats, stand-up paddleboards and canoes. The event was put on hold in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic; this year, it will be held June 17-20 in Saranac Lake at the Symposium’s host site, the Hotel Saranac, with water-based activities happening at Lake Flower and Lake Colby.
SARANAC LAKE, NY

