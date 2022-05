City official Julie DeMauro of the Planning and Community Department saved the best news for last at the Reimagining the McKinley School community presentation meeting. “I think at the end of all of this, we’re really going to have a great community space that’s going to be widely used by the whole community, so we’re very excited,” DeMauro told residents at the conclusion of the meeting held May 10 at the Hill Elementary School.

REVERE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO