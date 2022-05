The Oklahoma slow pitch softball high school season was completed last week. Here are my final rankings for Fort Smith area teams. Previously, only a top-five were released. 1. Pocola (28-5): The Class 3A champions won its first title since 2007 and third overall. Allyssa Parker was dominant state tournament performance, going 6-for-6, with nine runs scored and two home runs. In the 9-3 finals win over Morrison, the freshman went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple. Previous ranking: No. 1.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO