Chatham, MA

This Idyllic & Unique Windmill is One of the Best Beach Rentals in Massachusetts

By Marjo
WUPE
WUPE
 2 days ago
Cape Cod rentals are a staple of summertime here in Massachusetts and the market is hotter than ever. We discovered one of the coolest and most unique rentals on the Cape!. Listed on Airbnb by Chatham Village Vacation Properties, the Windmill Cooatge invites folks to enjoy their vacation at this classic,...

