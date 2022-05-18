Six sets of sisters fuel RFA girls lacrosse team

Julie Pangbourne, 78, of Rome, NY, peacefully passed away on May 13, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer. Julie Mae Gentile was born on May 26, 1943, to Marion and Vincent J. Gentile of Rome New York. She graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1961 and did course work at the State University of New York Geneseo and Utica College. She held long term positions at Mohawk Airlines, Resource Teacher at Denti Elementary School and became an essential part of the Research and Development Team at the US Air Force Science and Technology Program known as Rome Laboratory, retiring in 2014 with military honors after 25 years of service. She was always an active member of the community she held a leadership role at St. Joseph’s Church and was active with Lee Center Senior Citizens, Lee Legion Auxiliary, Lake Delta Yacht Club, St. Joseph’s Church Choir, Rome Twigs, Rome Columbiette’s and Rome Jayncees.

