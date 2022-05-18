ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's chicken scarpariello wings

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
Chef Vinny Olivieri, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make chicken scarpariello wings.

For the Scarpariello Mix:

• 1 cup sliced hot cherry peppers finely minced

• ½ cup hot cherry pepper liquid

• 1 medium red onion finely minced

• 4 cloves garlic minced

• 1 tbs butter

• 1 tsp salt

• ½ tsp black pepper

1. Pre-heat a large sauté to medium heat. Add butter, onions, minced cherry peppers salt and pepper. Sautee for 5-10 minutes. Stir constantly to prevent burning.

2. Add garlic and cherry pepper liquid. Sautee for an additional 10 minutes stirring often.

3. Remove from heat and reserve to toss wings once grilled.

For the Wings:

• 3 lbs chicken wings

• 6 cloves of garlic sliced

• 3 TBS crushed red pepper

• ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

• 1 Tbs salt

• 1 Tsp black pepper

• Juice of ½ lemon

• ¼ cup chopped parsley for garnish

1. Preheat grill or grill pan to high heat.

2. Pat wings dry with paper towel. In a large mixing bowl toss together wings, garlic, crushed red pepper, olive oil, salt and pepper.

3. Place seasoned wings onto grill. Grill wings for 10 minutes. Rotate and flip wings to achieve even grill marks on both sides, grill for additional 10 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165*F.

4. Remove wings once skin is crispy and immediately toss wings with Scarpariello mix, chopped parsley and splash of lemon juice. Plate and serve.

News 12

News 12

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

