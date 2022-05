The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a Ronan man suspected of igniting the Boulder 2700 fire that burned several structures last summer is in custody and has been charged. Craig Allen McCrea, 36, has been incarcerated at the Lake County jail since about May 4 on drug charges. McCrea is being charged by the Lake County Attorney’s Office for three counts of arson for the Boulder 2700 fire and two other fires in the Polson area — the Boulder 2800 fire and Jette Hill fire. The Boulder 2800 and Jette Hill fires were started in the month prior to the...

