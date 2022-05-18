Des Moines students’ campaign for re-naming school is successful
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines students made their case Tuesday night before the Des Moines School Board and Andrew Jackson Elementary is getting a name change — sort of.
The school board voted unanimously in favor of making a change to the school’s name. Instead of the former U.S. president, the school will now be named after Mary Jackson. She was the first Black woman to work as a NASA engineer.
Mary Jackson was from Virginia. She died in 2005.
