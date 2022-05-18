ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines students’ campaign for re-naming school is successful

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RXCYS_0fi5Dwu900

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines students made their case Tuesday night before the Des Moines School Board and Andrew Jackson Elementary is getting a name change — sort of.

The school board voted unanimously in favor of making a change to the school’s name. Instead of the former U.S. president, the school will now be named after Mary Jackson. She was the first Black woman to work as a NASA engineer.

Mary Jackson was from Virginia. She died in 2005.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 4

Related
1230kfjb.com

Planned Parenthood North Central States Unveils Renovated Ames Health Center

Planned Parenthood North Central States has recently unveiled its newly renovated, state-of-the-art health center in Ames, Iowa. The Ames facility located at 2530 Chamberlain Street offers a full spectrum of sexual and reproductive health care, including cancer screenings, birth control, abortion care, emergency contraception, and more. The Ames Health Center...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines schools approve name change for elementary school

DES MOINES, Iowa — A student-led effort is being credited with renaming Andrew Jackson Elementary School in Des Moines. A few students from the school presented to the school board last month. They said President Andrew Jackson shouldn't be honored because of his record on race. Instead, the school...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines non-profit caught in book censorship controversy

Editor’s Note: Nikole Hannah-Jones is the creator of the ‘1619 Project.’ She is mistakenly identified as Hannah Nikole-Jones in the video. DES MOINES, Iowa — The fight over what kinds of books students can read has caused tension among school boards and legislation to be drafted by Iowa lawmakers. It’s an issue our state has […]
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Mired in bankruptcy and fines, Winterset care facility is fined another $85,000

An Iowa nursing home that’s mired in bankruptcy and been hit with almost $40,000 in fines this year is now facing an additional $85,225 in fines for poor quality care. Last December, the QHC Facilities chain that operates the QHC Winterset-North nursing home, along with nine other skilled-nursing facilities or assisted-living centers in Iowa, filed […] The post Mired in bankruptcy and fines, Winterset care facility is fined another $85,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WINTERSET, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Education
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

Iowa’s unemployment claims lowest it’s been since 1973

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa’s initial unemployment claims for April are the lowest monthly numbers seen since 1973. Only 5,290 unemployment claims were made last month. The Iowa Workforce Development released April’s unemployment report Friday morning. The report states Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 3.3 percent in March to 3 percent in April. […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowans adjusting to shorter early voting period, new rules

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa voters can now cast their ballot for the June 7 Primary election and voters are trying to keep up with recent election law changes. “Trying to for the most part but it seems like things are getting tweaked around a little too much sometimes,” said Wil Guthrie, a Polk County […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Jackson
KCAU 9 News

Iowa mall getting a $90 million makeover

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — The iconic Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will soon be no more. The city is working on a development to remove most of the mall and replace it with a $90 million Corridor Plaza project. “We are working with ATI group on looking at how we recruit retailers and restaurants […]
FORT DODGE, IA
WHO 13

New breweries in Des Moines help brew strong craft beer community

DES MOINES – The Des Moines metro has over 20 breweries and there are more on their way. Big Iowa names like Big Grove, SingleSpeed, and Toppling Goliath breweries have plans to open up locations in the downtown area and that means more competition for existing breweries. However, more competition isn’t a bad thing when […]
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines may mask back up, mayor says

Des Moines may reinstate a mask policy if cases continue to escalate, Mayor Frank Cownie warned during a council work session Tuesday.Driving the news: Iowa averaged around 505 new COVID cases per day in the last week, according to The New York Times tracker. That's more than double the average two weeks ago. Deaths in that time have increased by 16%, with a daily average of three, as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations are averaging 132 a day, up 55%.Zoom in: Polk County reported a seven-day average of 105 new cases on Tuesday, up by 159% from two weeks ago.Flashback: The latest...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHO 13

Des Moines Schools announce free lunch for every student next year

DES MOINES, Iowa — Students in all 60 Des Moines Public Schools will receive free meals next year – breakfast and lunch. The district says the announcement is “a dream that has become a reality” after years of incremental cost cuts. According to a release from the district, they first started offering free meals to […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

DMARC needs donations to help with formula shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa – As President Biden takes action to speed up the production of baby formula, local organizations are staying focused on how to help families right now. Des Moines Area Religious Council, better known as DMARC, has 14 food pantries and three mobile units across the city they’ve been trying to keep stocked.  […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

West Des Moines officers celebrate National Police Week

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa —The West Des Moines Police Department’s most notable annual celebration has returned after a two-year hiatus. Hundreds gathered outside of the police headquarters to commemorate National Police Week Thursday evening. Officers gave guided tours of the police station, handed out free bicycle helmets, and grilled hamburgers and hot dogs for the […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WHO 13

Work on Ankeny bike trail progresses

ANKENY, Iowa — Residents of Ankeny have been watching for months as a huge structure was going up over Oralabor Road on the city’s south side.  The project is a $3 million dollar High Trestle Trail overpass.  “This project is very significant for Ankeny because it does connect three regional trails,” said Nick Lenox, Ankeny […]
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

New Bucs Arena breaks ground at Merle Hay Mall

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s out with the old and in with the new over at the Merle Hay Mall. The groundbreaking for the new Des Moines Buccaneers arena took place Wednesday afternoon. After about three years of planning, everyone involved is excited to start construction on the old Yonkers building and turn it into […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy