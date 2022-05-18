CBS Fall 2022-23 Schedule: Drama ‘So Help Me Todd’ Gets Thursday Spot Alongside Comedies & ‘CSI: Vegas’, Wednesday Goes Full Reality & ‘Fire Country’ Gets ‘Magnum P.I’ Friday Slot

Click here to read the full article.

CBS has unveiled its fall schedule and while there’s a few changes, it’s largely business as usual.

New drama series So Help Me Todd is getting a Thursday night slot, taking over an hour that was previously dominated by comedies including the canceled B Positive. Fire Country , starring Seal Team’s Max Thieriot, gets the Friday 9pm slot that was previously inhabited by Magnum P.I., Wednesday goes full alternative with The Real Love Boat while CSI: Vegas moves from Wednesday to Thursday, replacing Bull .

New series East New York gets a Sunday night debut at 9pm, while NCIS: LA moves back an hour to 10pm.

New drama series True Lies, based on the James Cameron film, is confirmed for midseason.

There’s also midseason bows for alternative series Superfan and Lingo as well as Tough As Nails and Secret Celebrity Renovation .

“CBS had another incredible season. In addition to repeating as America’s most-watched network, we launched several breakout hits, not to mention winning and improving many time periods across our schedule,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “For the new season, we once again looked for ways to strengthen our position with new, compelling series, scheduling them strategically to guarantee sampling and maximize consistency and flow. We believe these great new shows, returning hits and our robust slate of event programming positions us for another winning year.”

CBS FALL 2022-23 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET/PT; NTP=New Time Period)

MONDAY

8-8:30 PM — The Neighborhood

8:30-9 PM — Bob ♥ Abishola

9-10 PM — NCIS

10-11 PM — NCIS: Hawai`i

TUESDAY

8-9 PM — FBI

9-10 PM — FBI: International

10-11 PM– FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAY

8-9 PM — Survivor

9-10 PM — The Amazing Race

10-11 PM –THE REAL LOVE BOAT

THURSDAY

8-8:30 PM — Young Sheldon

8:30-9 PM — Ghosts (NTP)

9-10 PM — SO HELP ME TODD

10-11 PM — CSI: Vegas (NTP)

FRIDAY

8-9 PM — S.W.A.T. (NTP)

9-10 PM — FIRE COUNTRY

10-11 PM — Blue Bloods

SATURDAY

8-9 PM — Saturday Encores

9-10 PM — Saturday Encores

10-11 PM — 48 Hours

SUNDAY

7-8 PM — 60 Minutes

8-9 PM — The Equalizer

9-10 PM — EAST NEW YORK

10-11 PM — NCIS: Los Angeles (NTP)

NEW FALL DRAMA SERIES

SO HELP ME TODD

SO HELP ME TODD stars Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin as razor-sharp, meticulous attorney Margaret Wright (Harden) and Todd (Astin), her talented but scruffy, aimless son whom she hires as her law firm’s in-house investigator. As the black sheep of the well-heeled Wright family, Todd is a laid-back, quick-thinking, excellent former private detective who fell on hard times after his flexible interpretation of the law got his license revoked. Margaret’s penchant for excellence and strict adherence to the law is at complete odds with Todd’s scrappy methods of finding his way through sticky situations: by the seat of his wrinkled pants. When Todd inadvertently teams with his mother on a case, she’s surprised to find herself duly impressed by – and proud of – his crafty ability to sleuth out information with his charm and his wide-ranging tech savvy. At last, Margaret sees a way to put her son on a “suitable” path to living an adult, financially solvent life she approves of, and she asks him to join her firm. Todd agrees, since it means getting his license back and once again doing the job he excels at and loves. Mother and son working together is a big first step toward mending their fragile, dysfunctional relationship, and they may even come away with a better understanding of each other at this pivotal point in their lives. But whether Todd and Margaret will be able to accept each other for who they are is another case entirely. SO HELP ME TODD stars Marcia Gay Harden as Margaret, Skylar Astin as Todd, Madeline Wise as Allison, Tristen J. Winger as Lyle, Inga Schlingmann as Susan, and Rosa Arredondo as Francey. Scott Prendergast, Liz Kruger & Craig Shapiro (pilot only), Elizabeth Klaviter, Dr. Phil McGraw, Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman are executive producers. Executive producer Amy York Rubin (pilot only) directed the pilot from a script by Prendergast. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

FIRE COUNTRY

FIRE COUNTRY stars Max Thieriot (SEAL TEAM) as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining an unconventional prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire. Inspired by series star Max Thieriot’s experiences growing up in Northern California fire country. FIRE COUNTRY stars Max Thieriot as Bode, Billy Burke as Vince, Kevin Alejandro as Manny, Diane Farr as Sharon, Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela, Jordan Calloway as Jake, and Jules Latimer as Eve. Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Max Thieriot, David Grae (pilot only), Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed are executive producers. Executive Producer James Strong (pilot only) directed from a story co-written by Phelan, Rater and Thieriot, and a teleplay by Phelan and Rater. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

EAST NEW YORK

From executive producers of “NYPD Blue,” EAST NEW YORK stars Amanda Warren as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, the newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct, in East New York – a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. With family ties to the area, Haywood is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her beloved community with the help of her officers and detectives. But first, she has the daunting task of getting them on board, as some are skeptical of her promotion, and others resist the changes she is desperate to make. Her team includes her mentor, shrewd veteran two-star Chief John Suarez (Emmy Award winner Jimmy Smits); Marvin Sandeford (Tony Award winner and current nominee Ruben Santiago-Hudson), a highly respected training officer and expert on the neighborhood; Tommy Killian (Kevin Rankin), a detective with some old-school approaches to policing; Capt. Stan Yenko (Richard Kind), Haywood’s gregarious and efficient right hand; Crystal Morales (Elizabeth Rodriguez), an intuitive detective who can’t be intimidated; Andre Bentley (Lavel Schley), a trainee from an upper middle-class background; and ambitious patrol officer Brandy Quinlan (Olivia Luccardi), the sole volunteer to live in a local housing project as part of Haywood’s plan to bridge the gap between police and community. Regina Haywood has a vision: she and the squad of the 74th Precinct will not only serve their community – they’ll also become part of it. EAST NEW YORK stars Amanda Warren as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, Jimmy Smits as Chief John Suarez, Ruben Santiago-Hudson as Officer Marvin Sandeford, Kevin Rankin as Detective Tommy Killian, Richard Kind as Captain Stan Yenko, Elizabeth Rodriguez as Detective Crystal Morales, Olivia Luccardi as Officer Brandy Quinlan, and Lavel Schley as Officer Andre Bentley. Emmy Award winner William Finkelstein, Mike Flynn, Emmy Award winner Michael M. Robin, Christine Holder and Mark Holder are executive producers. Andrew Maher is a co-executive producer. Robin directed the pilot from a script by Finkelstein and Flynn. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

THE REAL LOVE BOAT

The new reality romance adventure THE REAL LOVE BOAT, inspired by the classic hit scripted series “The Love Boat,” sets sail on Princess Cruises in 2022. THE REAL LOVE BOAT brings singles together to travel the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry. Like the beloved original scripted series, the indispensable crew members, including “captain” and “cruise director,” who will be selected from actual Princess crew members, will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead. After almost a month at sea, only one winning couple will make it to the final port and take home a cash prize plus a once-in-a-lifetime trip courtesy of Princess Cruises, the series’ exclusive cruise line partner. THE REAL LOVE BOAT is produced by Eureka Productions in association with Buster Productions. Executive producers are Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin and Wes Dening for Eureka, and Jay Bienstock.

NEW DRAMA FOR MIDSEASON

TRUE LIES

TRUE LIES, inspired by James Cameron’s hit action/comedy film of the same name, follows Harry (Steve Howey), a first-class international spy for U.S. intelligence agency Omega Sector, and his wife, Helen (Ginger Gonzaga), a language professor bored with her daily routine, who makes the shocking discovery that her seemingly ordinary husband is leading an extraordinary double life. With the secret out, Omega recruits Helen, who impresses everyone with her formidable skills (thanks to Tae Bo and yoga), and she joins Harry and his team of top-notch operatives, embarking on covert missions around the globe and an exhilarating life of danger and adventure. The renewed bond between them adds much-needed sizzle to the Taskers’ emotionally distant marriage and upends the top-secret world of Omega Sector. But, as Harry says, if you’re going to save the world, you might as well do it for the ones you love. TRUE LIES stars Steve Howey as Harry, Ginger Gonzaga as Helen, Erica Hernandez as Maria, Omar Miller as Gib, Mike O’Gorman as Luther, Annabella Didion as Dana, and Lucas Jaye as Jake. Matt Nix, James Cameron, Rae Sanchini, McG, Mary Viola, Corey Marsh and Josh Levy are executive producers. Anthony Hemingway is an executive producer and directed the pilot from a script by Nix. Sean Hoagland and Whitney Davis are co-executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Television.