Spring and summer Gather Round events and toolkits offered for classroom and independent group discussion will explore the topic of nature and community. Humanities Montana invites all Montanans to participate in Gather Round, a program that offers free Gather Round discussion toolkits and a series of in-person and virtual events happening this spring and summer. Gather Round brings people together to discuss and explore topics relevant to Montana culture and history. This year’s Gather Round theme “Earth” is designed to spark dialogue around topics of environmental responsibility, community and nature.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO