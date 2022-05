With Memorial Day weekend coming soon, May 21st through the 27th is designated as National Safe Boating Week. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will hold boat equipment inspections statewide this Saturday. Inspections will be held for the public in Troop H from 7 to 9 a.m. at Big Lake State Park Boat Ramp near Craig. Another inspection will be held in Troop A at Smithville Lake at the Camp Branch Marina Boat Ramp from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO